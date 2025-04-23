Technology News
English Edition

Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious

Tesla posted dismal first quarter earnings on Tuesday, with net profit plunging by 71 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 April 2025 20:30 IST
Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla has been lobbying India to lower import tariffs on cars

Highlights
  • The United States has asked for elimination of tariffs on cars
  • Musk said this week he is planning to visit India this year
  • India is the world's third-largest car market
Advertisement

Tesla sees India's 100 percent import tariffs on cars making customers anxious, and the carmaker is still assessing when to enter the "very hot" market even as those concerns linger, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Tesla has long wanted to sell in the world's third-largest car market, but high tariffs, which its chief Elon Musk has said are among the steepest in the world, have been a deterrent.

Even so, Tesla has in recent weeks finalised some showroom space in India and posted more than two dozen jobs, signalling it is getting closer to a launch. Commercially available custom records show that in March, Tesla imported a Model Y car to India from Germany at a shipment value of $46,000 (roughly Rs. 39.2 lakh).

"The same car which we're sending is 100 percent more expensive than what it is. So that creates a lot of anxiety. People feel OK, they're paying too much for the car ... That's why we've been very careful trying to figure out when is the right time (to enter India)," Vaibhav Taneja said in an earnings call.

"India is a very hot market," he added.

Tesla posted dismal first quarter earnings on Tuesday, with net profit plunging by 71 percent.

Tesla has been lobbying India to lower import tariffs on cars, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's officials are in talks with US President Donald Trump's administration to lower the 100 percent levies under a bilateral trade deal.

The United States has asked for elimination of tariffs on cars, but New Delhi is unlikely to bring down taxes to zero immediately even as it considers further cuts.

Any duty cuts that make imported cars cheaper have seen strong opposition from local carmakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra.

Musk said this week he is planning to visit India this year, after Modi and the billionaire had a conversation about collaboration in technology and innovation.

Last year, Tesla came close, with Musk planning to visit India where he was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,081 crore) -$3 billion (roughly Rs. 25,621 crore), including in a factory to manufacture EVs. But he cancelled the trip at the last moment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, EV, India
Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More

Related Stories

Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  4. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  5. Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?
  6. Ghost of Yotei Is Coming to PS5 on October 2, Pre-Orders Go Live Next Week
  7. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  8. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  2. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  3. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  4. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  5. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  6. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
  7. Instagram Co-Founder Says Mark Zuckerberg Saw App’s Growth as ‘Threat’
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched
  9. Baidu Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Devices in China, iOS Version Expected Soon: Report
  10. Malaysia's Prime Minister Meets Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao to Discuss Web3, Blockchain Strategy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »