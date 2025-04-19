It is observed that about half of the matter cannot be occupied just by stars and galaxies. Scientists say that hydrogen gas clouds could unveil it. Missing matter of the universe may have finally been detected. It is reported by the astronomers that the stuff revealed and not dark matter accounts for only 15 percent of the total mass of the universe. For years, scientists have rushed into a problem, and they have not been able to find even about half of the normal matter in the galaxies, stars, and other space structures that can be seen.

Research and Discovery

At present, a large international team of researchers led by Simone Ferraro from the University of California, Berkeley, concluded that the hydrogen gas cloud that surrounds most galaxies is more extensive than previously realised by scientists. The extensiveness is so high that it could even be responsible for most of the universe's missing matter, according to the study, which is published in the online pre-print journal arXiv.

The hunt for the Missing Matter

The researchers used data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) for the investigation. With this instrument, the team piled images of approx. 7 million galaxies for measuring the mild halos of ionised hydrogen gas at the edges of the galaxies, which cannot be observed by normal methods. So the team analysed the remaining radiation from the Big Bang that is widespread throughout the cosmos. If these faint halos connect the other galaxies, there will be a cosmic web spanning far and will account for the undetected matter in the past.

Black Holes on Duty

This discovery may also change the perspective on the black hole behaviour. Scientists at first thought that blackholes forced out a high volume of gases early in their life cycle. At present, the study says that these black holes are much more frequent in action than earlier thought. Boryana Hadzhiyska, an astronomer, said in the statement that one of the hypothetical theories is that the black holes switch on and off in their duty cycle.

Future Scope

The next step is to use new measurements in existing universe models. Hadzhiyska said, there are many people interested in using our measurements for doing a thorough analysis, including this missed gas.