Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Hydrogen Gas Cloud Might Help Solve the Mystery of Missing Non Dark Matter of the Universe

Hydrogen Gas Cloud Might Help Solve the Mystery of Missing Non-Dark Matter of the Universe

Scientists believe that regular matter makes up about 15 percent of the total mass of the universe

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 April 2025 19:58 IST
Hydrogen Gas Cloud Might Help Solve the Mystery of Missing Non-Dark Matter of the Universe

Photo Credit: NASA/CXC/M.Weiss; NASA/CXC/Ohio State/A Gupta et al

Ionised Hydrogen Gas Cloud Could be Hiding the Universe's Missing Matter, Scientists Say

Highlights
  • Biologists have discovered microplastics on caddisfly casings
  • Microplastics were discovered on the casing, dating back to the 1970s
  • Long-term contamination of the environment has been identified
Advertisement

It is observed that about half of the matter cannot be occupied just by stars and galaxies. Scientists say that hydrogen gas clouds could unveil it. Missing matter of the universe may have finally been detected. It is reported by the astronomers that the stuff revealed and not dark matter accounts for only 15 percent of the total mass of the universe. For years, scientists have rushed into a problem, and they have not been able to find even about half of the normal matter in the galaxies, stars, and other space structures that can be seen.

Research and Discovery

At present, a large international team of researchers led by Simone Ferraro from the University of California, Berkeley, concluded that the hydrogen gas cloud that surrounds most galaxies is more extensive than previously realised by scientists. The extensiveness is so high that it could even be responsible for most of the universe's missing matter, according to the study, which is published in the online pre-print journal arXiv.

The hunt for the Missing Matter

The researchers used data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) for the investigation. With this instrument, the team piled images of approx. 7 million galaxies for measuring the mild halos of ionised hydrogen gas at the edges of the galaxies, which cannot be observed by normal methods. So the team analysed the remaining radiation from the Big Bang that is widespread throughout the cosmos. If these faint halos connect the other galaxies, there will be a cosmic web spanning far and will account for the undetected matter in the past.

Black Holes on Duty

This discovery may also change the perspective on the black hole behaviour. Scientists at first thought that blackholes forced out a high volume of gases early in their life cycle. At present, the study says that these black holes are much more frequent in action than earlier thought. Boryana Hadzhiyska, an astronomer, said in the statement that one of the hypothetical theories is that the black holes switch on and off in their duty cycle.

Future Scope

The next step is to use new measurements in existing universe models. Hadzhiyska said, there are many people interested in using our measurements for doing a thorough analysis, including this missed gas.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Astrophysics, Astronomy, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Researchers Find Microplastics in Caddisfly Casings From 1970s, Hints at Long-Term Contamination Risk

Related Stories

Hydrogen Gas Cloud Might Help Solve the Mystery of Missing Non-Dark Matter of the Universe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline Revealed by CEO Carl Pei
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Key Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini Advanced Goes Free For Students Until 2026 Along With NotebookLM Plus, 2TB Storage
  2. Hydrogen Gas Cloud Might Help Solve the Mystery of Missing Non-Dark Matter of the Universe
  3. Researchers Find Microplastics in Caddisfly Casings From 1970s, Hints at Long-Term Contamination Risk
  4. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 to Fill the Night Sky Soon: Know When to Watch
  5. Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition Launch Date Revealed Alongside Design, Colourways
  6. NASA introduces Joby Aircraft to Study Wind Effects and Track Aircraft
  7. NASA Scientists Study Crystal Formation in Space For Future Applications
  8. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Flattens Leadership Structure, Names New AI Chief, Memo Says
  9. Shape-Recovering Liquid Accidentally Created by Student, Challenges the Law of Thermodynamics
  10. NASA James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Farthest Spiral Galaxy, Reveals Clues About Galactic Evolution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »