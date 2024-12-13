Technology News
NASA Investigates Ingenuity’s Last Flight, Explains Why it Crashed on its 72nd Flight

The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter concluded its groundbreaking mission with 72 flights, overcoming expectations and inspiring future designs for extraterrestrial exploration

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 December 2024 18:00 IST
NASA Investigates Ingenuity's Last Flight, Explains Why it Crashed on its 72nd Flight

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/CNRS

NASA engineers have completed investigations on the agency's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

  • Ingenuity completed 72 flights before its final mission in January 2024
  • Navigation issues caused damage to rotor blades on the last flight
  • NASA explores new Mars aircraft inspired by Ingenuity's success
Engineers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California and AeroVironment are conducting an extensive investigation into the final flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which occurred on January 18, 2024. According to reports, the rotorcraft, initially designed for a short demonstration of aerial flight on Mars, exceeded expectations by completing 72 flights over nearly three years. Details from the investigation, which are set to be released in a technical report, aim to inform future aircraft designed for extraterrestrial exploration.

Ingenuity's Last Flight

The 72nd mission was planned as a routine ascent to test systems and capture images, reportedly. Data indicates that the helicopter reached an altitude of 40 feet before descending. Reports reveal that communication with the vehicle ceased shortly after it landed. Images received days later confirmed significant damage to the rotor blades, bringing Ingenuity's operational career to an end.

Cause of the Incident

According to reports, experts suggest that a lack of distinguishable surface features in Jezero Crater's sand ripple terrain was the probable cause of the navigation system's failure. Håvard Grip, the first pilot of Ingenuity, explained in a statement that the navigation system, relying on surface texture tracking, struggled in the featureless environment. The resulting errors reportedly led to high horizontal speeds at touchdown, causing severe mechanical stress.

Continuing Contributions

Despite being grounded, Ingenuity still transmits weather and avionics data to the Perseverance rover, aiding ongoing Mars research. According to Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity's project manager, in a statement, this mission marked a pioneering use of commercial off-the-shelf processors in space, demonstrating their potential durability in harsh environments.

Next Steps for Martian Flight

NASA engineers are exploring future designs inspired by Ingenuity. Concepts under review include the Mars Chopper, a larger rotorcraft capable of carrying scientific instruments and autonomously exploring challenging terrains. This development aims to extend the boundaries of aerial exploration on Mars while building on the legacy of Ingenuity's achievements.

 

Further reading: Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, Mars exploration, NASA JPL, aerial robotics, extraterrestrial aircraft
