NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter May Become Weather Station for 20 Years on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter, grounded by a crash, will collect weather data on Mars, extending its scientific contributions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 December 2024 16:00 IST
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter May Become Weather Station for 20 Years on Mars

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/CNRS

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter near a sand ripple in a Feb. 24, 2024 image by Perseverance.

Highlights
  • Ingenuity becomes a weather station after a crash on its 72nd flight.
  • NASA scientists confirm avionics and sensors remain operational.
  • Perseverance rover distance may cut off communication soon.
mars helicopter NASA Ingenuity Helicoptermars helicopter marsThe Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, initially deployed by NASA to test the feasibility of powered flight on Mars, has been repurposed as a weather station following a crash that ended its flying capabilities, as per reports. According to updates shared during the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) in Washington, D.C., the helicopter suffered rotor damage during its 72nd flight on January 18, 2024. While the crash rendered it unable to fly, its onboard systems remain functional, offering the potential for continued data collection on Mars.

Crash Investigation and Findings

During the AGU presentation, Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity's project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), explained in a statement that despite the crash, the helicopter's avionics, batteries, and sensors are operational. He noted that she still has one final gift which is that she's now going to continue on as a weather station of sorts, recording telemetry and taking images every sol. As per reports, investigations revealed that the helicopter's navigation system encountered difficulties due to the uniform texture of the Martian terrain, providing insufficient data for safe landing guidance.

Håvard Grip, the helicopter's first pilot, elaborated on the challenges of the crash analysis, emphasizing the lack of direct access to the crash site. He stated that the accident site is more than 160 million kilometers away which makes it difficult to confirm certain details of the sequence of events.

Continued Contributions and Future Challenges

Although its flying missions have concluded, Ingenuity retains the capacity to collect and store telemetry data for up to 20 years, as shared by NASA scientists. However, communication between the helicopter and Earth depends on the Perseverance rover, which is now located 3 kilometres away. Tzanetos also stated that permanent loss of contact with Ingenuity could occur within a month, barring unforeseen developments.

Looking Ahead

While Ingenuity's mission ends, JPL has begun exploring concepts for a new Mars helicopter, as per sources. Plans involve a six-rotor design capable of carrying scientific instruments and autonomously covering greater distances on the Martian surface.

 

Comments

Further reading: NASA, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, Mars, Perseverance Rover, Mars Exploration, Space Science
