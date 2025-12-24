OnePlus Nord 6, the purported successor to this year's Nord 5, has been spotted on a certification website in Malaysia. Apart from its model number and name, the listing does not reveal any details of the smartphone. Reports suggest that the handset will launch as the rebranded version of the recently unveiled OnePlus Ace 6. The Nord 6 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip, which was Qualcomm's flagship SoC last year. It might also carry a dual rear camera unit.

OnePlus Nord 6 Could Launch Soon as the Phone Visits SIRIM Certification Website

The purported OnePlus Nord 6 is listed on the SIRIM Berhad certification website (via @ZionsAnvin) in Malaysia, with the model number CPH2795. It appears that the phone has received approval from the regulatory body, signalling that it could be launched soon in the country. Unfortunately, the listing does not mention the key specifications, features, or a launch timeline for the handset. Also, the company has yet to confirm the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6.

Recently, the OnePlus Nord 6 was reportedly listed on the IMEI database with a different model number, CPH2807. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to launch globally as the rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6, which was unveiled in October. The Nord 6 is said to arrive in India with similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart. More details about the phone are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The latest development comes soon after the launch timeline and technical specifications of the OnePlus Nord 6 surfaced online. The phone is tipped to launch in the middle of the second quarter of 2026, which means it could arrive slightly earlier than its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 5, did this year.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was the chipmaker's flagship SoC last year. It is said to carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. This is similar to the features of the OnePlus Ace 6, which sports a 6.83-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz of refresh rate.