Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 6 was recently spotted on the IMEI website with a different model number.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 17:45 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to succeed this year's OnePlus Nord 5 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 is said to be Ace 6’s rebranded version
  • OnePlus Nord 6 has been spotted on the SIRIM website
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 6, the purported successor to this year's Nord 5, has been spotted on a certification website in Malaysia. Apart from its model number and name, the listing does not reveal any details of the smartphone. Reports suggest that the handset will launch as the rebranded version of the recently unveiled OnePlus Ace 6. The Nord 6 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip, which was Qualcomm's flagship SoC last year. It might also carry a dual rear camera unit.

OnePlus Nord 6 Could Launch Soon as the Phone Visits SIRIM Certification Website

The purported OnePlus Nord 6 is listed on the SIRIM Berhad certification website (via @ZionsAnvin) in Malaysia, with the model number CPH2795. It appears that the phone has received approval from the regulatory body, signalling that it could be launched soon in the country. Unfortunately, the listing does not mention the key specifications, features, or a launch timeline for the handset. Also, the company has yet to confirm the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6.

Recently, the OnePlus Nord 6 was reportedly listed on the IMEI database with a different model number, CPH2807. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to launch globally as the rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6, which was unveiled in October. The Nord 6 is said to arrive in India with similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart. More details about the phone are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The latest development comes soon after the launch timeline and technical specifications of the OnePlus Nord 6 surfaced online. The phone is tipped to launch in the middle of the second quarter of 2026, which means it could arrive slightly earlier than its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 5, did this year.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was the chipmaker's flagship SoC last year. It is said to carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. This is similar to the features of the OnePlus Ace 6, which sports a  6.83-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz of refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 6 Features, OnePlus Nord 6 Launch, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026
The Best Game We Reviewed in 2025: Why Death Stranding 2 Is a Masterpiece for a Fractured World

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Apple Might Pay a 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM in 2026
  2. iPhone Fold Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel-Fold Like Design
  3. Realme Pad 3 5G to Launch Alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series
  4. ISRO's Baahubali Rocket Sends Heaviest Comms Satellite to Low Earth Orbit
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG
  6. Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows in Rust Using AI?
  7. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With This MediaTek Chip
  8. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  9. Paramount's New Offer for Warner Bros. Is Not Sufficient, Major Investor Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Retail Box Ahead of Launch on January 6
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026
  4. New York Times Reporter, Authors Sue Google, OpenAI, Meta Over AI-Based Copyright Infringement
  5. Power Book IV: Force Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, and More
  6. Middle Class Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Movie
  7. Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online??
  8. Apple Expected to Pay 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM Chips In 2026: Report
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel Fold-Like Design, Minimal Crease
  10. Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »