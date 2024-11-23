Technology News
Oppo Reno 13 Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of November 25 Debut

Oppo Reno 13 series will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 November 2024
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 Pro will be available in an exclusive Starlight Pink colourway

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 series will be powered by a Dimensity 8350 chipset
  • The smartphones are confirmed to feature a display with a 1.5 resolution
  • The Oppo Reno 13 series will be launched in China on November 25
Oppo Reno 13 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 25, and the company has been sharing details about its upcoming smartphone over the past week. The successors to the Reno 12 series will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and will feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, according to the company. Meanwhile, the smartphone maker has also confirmed that the Reno 13 will be available in three colour options, while the Pro model will be available in four variants.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Specifications, Colour Options

The upcoming Oppo Reno 13 will be available in Butterfly Purple, Galaxy Blue, Midnight Black colour options, according to a post by the company on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The company says that the Oppo Reno Pro will be available in these three colourways as well as an exclusive Starlight Pink variant.

oppo reno 13 colours weibo Oppo Reno 13

Oppo Reno 13 series colour options
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

The standard Reno 13 model will be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations. The Reno 13 Pro will also be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, in the same variants listed above — except for the 16GB+256GB configuration.

Oppo has also confirmed some of the specifications of its upcoming midrange handsets. The smartphone maker says that the upcoming Reno 13 series will be powered by a Dimensity 8350 chipset from MediaTek. Previous benchmark results suggested the lineup would arrive with the Dimensity 8300, which means that it could be a rebranded version of the same chip.

Oppo Reno 13 specifications
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

 

According to Oppo, the upcoming Reno 13 lineup will sport a display with a 1.5K resolution, and the company has also teased a high brightness level. Meanwhile, Oppo has claimed that the battery on the Reno 13 series will be larger than its predecessor and will deliver reliable performance for up to five years.

More details about the handset, including its specifications and price, are expected to be announced when the Oppo Reno 13 series is launched in China on November 25. The company has yet to announce any plans to launch the Reno 13 lineup in global markets, including India. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro, Oppo Reno 13 Series, Oppo Reno 13 Specifications, Oppo Reno 13 Pro Specifications, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Samsung Ordered to Pay $118 Million for Infringing Netlist Patents

