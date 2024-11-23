Oppo Reno 13 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 25, and the company has been sharing details about its upcoming smartphone over the past week. The successors to the Reno 12 series will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and will feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, according to the company. Meanwhile, the smartphone maker has also confirmed that the Reno 13 will be available in three colour options, while the Pro model will be available in four variants.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Specifications, Colour Options

The upcoming Oppo Reno 13 will be available in Butterfly Purple, Galaxy Blue, Midnight Black colour options, according to a post by the company on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The company says that the Oppo Reno Pro will be available in these three colourways as well as an exclusive Starlight Pink variant.

Oppo Reno 13 series colour options

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

The standard Reno 13 model will be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations. The Reno 13 Pro will also be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, in the same variants listed above — except for the 16GB+256GB configuration.

Oppo has also confirmed some of the specifications of its upcoming midrange handsets. The smartphone maker says that the upcoming Reno 13 series will be powered by a Dimensity 8350 chipset from MediaTek. Previous benchmark results suggested the lineup would arrive with the Dimensity 8300, which means that it could be a rebranded version of the same chip.

Oppo Reno 13 specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

According to Oppo, the upcoming Reno 13 lineup will sport a display with a 1.5K resolution, and the company has also teased a high brightness level. Meanwhile, Oppo has claimed that the battery on the Reno 13 series will be larger than its predecessor and will deliver reliable performance for up to five years.

More details about the handset, including its specifications and price, are expected to be announced when the Oppo Reno 13 series is launched in China on November 25. The company has yet to announce any plans to launch the Reno 13 lineup in global markets, including India.

