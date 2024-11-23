iOS 18.2 is not expected to arrive until the first week of December, but we already know several details of the upcoming update, thanks to the ongoing developer beta and public beta versions. When Apple rolls out iOS 18.2 next month, users can expect to see a new unified section that allows users to set default apps for eight or more app categories, including calling, messaging, call filtering, autofill, and applications that can be used with the iPhone's NFC chip.

iOS 18.2 Adds Ability to Set Default Apps for More Categories

Apple has added a new 'Default Apps' section on a recent iOS 18.2 beta release, spotted by 9to5Mac. This is a unified section in the Settings app on iOS that allows users to choose the default app to be used when a link or clicked or a specific feature (like call filtering or autofill) is used.

As of today, the ability to choose a default browser or keyboard app is located in various sections of the settings app, making it difficult for users to locate those options. With the new Default Apps section inside the settings app, Apple has introduced at least eight new categories for default apps.

After updating to iOS 18.2, users will be able to choose a default email, browser, calling, and messaging app, allowing users to switch away from Apple's Mail, Safari, Phone, and Messaging apps, respectively. Similarly, they will also be able to select a default call filtering app from the new Default Apps section.

Users will also reportedly see two Default App sections that allow more than one app to be selected — Contactless App and Passwords & Codes. These can be useful if a user wants to use more than one payment app or switch between more than one keyboard on their iPhone.

According to the publication, these eight Default Apps sections will be shown to users in the US, while those in other regions might see a different number of sections. iPhone users in the European Union (EU), which has more stringent anticompetition rules, might see additional options that allow them to set default apps in more categories, but there's no clarity on those at present.