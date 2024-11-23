Technology News
English Edition

iOS 18.2 Adds Unified 'Default Apps' Section to Settings App With New Categories: Report

Users who update to iOS 18.2 will have access to a new Settings app section that lets them set defaults for eight categories of apps.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 November 2024 18:28 IST
iOS 18.2 Adds Unified 'Default Apps' Section to Settings App With New Categories: Report

Apple's iOS 18.2 update will also introduce new generative AI features

Highlights
  • iOS 18.2 is expected to roll out to users in early December
  • The update is expected to introduce a new Default Apps section
  • Apple will let users set defaults across eight categories on iOS 18.2
Advertisement

iOS 18.2 is not expected to arrive until the first week of December, but we already know several details of the upcoming update, thanks to the ongoing developer beta and public beta versions. When Apple rolls out iOS 18.2 next month, users can expect to see a new unified section that allows users to set default apps for eight or more app categories, including calling, messaging, call filtering, autofill, and applications that can be used with the iPhone's NFC chip.

iOS 18.2 Adds Ability to Set Default Apps for More Categories

Apple has added a new 'Default Apps' section on a recent iOS 18.2 beta release, spotted by 9to5Mac. This is a unified section in the Settings app on iOS that allows users to choose the default app to be used when a link or clicked or a specific feature (like call filtering or autofill) is used.

As of today, the ability to choose a default browser or keyboard app is located in various sections of the settings app, making it difficult for users to locate those options. With the new Default Apps section inside the settings app, Apple has introduced at least eight new categories for default apps.

 After updating to iOS 18.2, users will be able to choose a default email, browser, calling, and messaging app, allowing users to switch away from Apple's Mail, Safari, Phone, and Messaging apps, respectively. Similarly, they will also be able to select a default call filtering app from the new Default Apps section.

Users will also reportedly see two Default App sections that allow more than one app to be selected — Contactless App and Passwords & Codes. These can be useful if a user wants to use more than one payment app or switch between more than one keyboard on their iPhone.

According to the publication, these eight Default Apps sections will be shown to users in the US, while those in other regions might see a different number of sections. iPhone users in the European Union (EU), which has more stringent anticompetition rules, might see additional options that allow them to set default apps in more categories, but there's no clarity on those at present.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.2, Default Apps, iOS 18.2 Update, iOS 18.2 Features, iOS Updates, iOS, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo Reno 13 Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of November 25 Debut

Related Stories

iOS 18.2 Adds Unified 'Default Apps' Section to Settings App With New Categories: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Key Specifications, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  3. iOS 18.2 Adds 'Default Apps' Section to Settings App With New Categories
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.2 Adds Unified 'Default Apps' Section to Settings App With New Categories: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of November 25 Debut
  3. Samsung Ordered to Pay $118 Million for Infringing Netlist Patents
  4. Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon
  5. Nubia V70 Design With 6.7-Inch LCD Screen, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says 'The Age of AI Has Started'
  7. Amazon Doubles Down on AI Startup Anthropic With Another $4 Billion
  8. WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know
  9. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Agni Trailer Released: Watch Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Team Up in New Firefighter Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »