iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked Online: All Details

iQoo 11S is expected to make its debut in China.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 12:36 IST
It is unclear whether the iQoo 11S will be priced above or below the iQoo 11 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • iQoo 11s is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • The smartphone is said to be available in two RAM variants
  • The iQoo 11s is tipped to have a Quad HD+ display

After launching the iQoo 11 and the iQoo 11 Pro in China, the company now seems to be gearing up to launch a new addition to its 11 series. The handset, according to a new leak, has been tagged as the iQoo 11s. The smartphone could debut with a new processor or may go with an existing option. Keeping the new processor in mind, the placement of the new handset in the iQoo 11 series hierarchy also remains unknown. There is also a model number and details regarding the variants of this upcoming handset that have leaked online.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) along with MEFMobile have collaboratively leaked out information about an upcoming iQoo smartphone tagged as the iQoo 11s. The handset will reportedly have the model number V2304A when released in China, but will have a different model number when it is released globally. This indicates the phone will first be launched in China followed by a global release. The source also claims that the iQoo 11s will be launched in China in the “third quarter” and is expected to release in global markets by August or June this year.

As for specifications, the iQoo 11s is expected to arrive in two variants. There could be a base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and a second option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The iQoo 11s is expected to feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ resolution (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) E6 AMOLED panel made by Samsung. The handset is expected to be powered by a yet to be announced MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC or an existing Dimensity 9000 series SoC when released in China. The handset could also be equipped with UFS 4.0 RAM.

Other details about this new handset remain unknown. This includes details regarding its camera specifications and its battery charging-related details, which would give us a better idea about whether it is placed alongside the iQoo 11 Pro or below the iQoo 11 in terms of value. While a global launch is expected, it's unclear whether the iQoo 11s will make it to India as iQoo has also held back on launching the iQoo 11 Pro model this year.

The iQoo 11 was launched in India in January priced at Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone was also launched in a 16GB RAM variant, which is available at Rs. 64,999 in India. The iQoo 11 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a Quad HD+ E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz maximum screen refresh rate.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 11S, iQoo 11S Specifications, iQoo 11S Display, iQoo 11S Processor, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
