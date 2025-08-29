Technology News
James Webb Space Telescope Spots Planet-Building Dust in the Butterfly Nebula

Webb’s infrared view of the Butterfly Nebula unveiled crystalline dust and complex organic molecules forming in the remains of a dying star.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 August 2025 23:21 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Spots Planet-Building Dust in the Butterfly Nebula

Photo Credit: ESA/Webb/NASA & CSA/M. Matsuura/ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/ N. Hirano and M. Zamani (ESA/Webb)

JWST captured Butterfly Nebula’s core, revealing dust, organics, and life's raw cosmic building blocks

  • Webb finds crystalline dust and organics in Butterfly Nebula
  • Dying star recycles raw materials for planets and life
  • Nearly 200 spectral lines reveal nebula’s hidden chemistry
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) took a beautiful infrared picture of the Butterfly Nebula, which is the remains of a dying star that was like the sun. Webb has found crystalline dust and organic molecules, which are the building blocks of planets, forming in the ashes of the star for the first time. The telescope's infrared vision goes through the dust torus and shows the star's hot core. This discovery gives us a new way to look at how dying stars recycle matter, which sends raw materials into space to make planets. Astronomers say that the carbon-rich molecules in the nebula may be the building blocks of life, which means that the death of a star may help create life itself.

The Butterfly Nebula and Webb's Findings

According to ESA, the Butterfly Nebula (NGC 6302) in Scorpius is a planetary nebula about 3,400 light-years away. The nebula's gas forms two lobes separated by a dark band of dust. Webb's mid-infrared image peeled back the dust to reveal the nebula's hidden stellar core and its surrounding torus. In the results of the JWST observations of the Butterfly Nebula, reported in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, astronomers identified nearly 200 spectral lines in the data, tracing the atoms and molecules present. The torus contains crystalline silicates (quartz) and unusually large dust grains. Jets rich in iron and nickel were seen, along with flat rings of carbon-rich PAH molecules. These findings show the dying star is releasing mineral and organic compounds — raw ingredients for new planets.

Planet Formation and Stellar Life Cycles

In time, dust will spread through space to seed new star- and planet-forming clouds. Researchers say this discovery “may rewrite how we understand the chemistry that seeds planets and life”. Astronomers liken planetary nebulae to cosmic factories for the ingredients of worlds. Webb's observations close the loop on stellar life cycles, tracing how one star's death supplies raw material for the birth of another. As team leader Mikako Matsuura noted, this is “a big step forward in understanding how materials of planets come together”.

 

Further reading: JWST, Butterfly Nebula, NGC 6302
