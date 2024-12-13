JWST Discovers Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects in Orion Nebula, Offering New Clues

Dozens of massive planet-like objects, observed by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in the Orion Nebula, are believed to hold clues about stellar formation and disruption. These objects, referred to as Jupiter-mass binary objects (JuMBOs), comprise pairs of rogue gas giants, with masses between 0.7 and 30 times that of Jupiter, orbiting each other at significant distances of 25 to 400 astronomical units (AU).

Findings from the Orion Nebula

The study exploring their origin has been detailed in The Astrophysical Journal on November 5. The objects are located in the trapezoid region of the Orion Nebula, a known stellar nursery. According to reports, JuMBOs are thought to have formed under unique conditions not observed elsewhere. Current theories consider various possibilities, such as gravitational dynamics ejecting them from their home systems or a scenario where they formed near stars before being forced into independent orbits. However, the recent study proposes that they may represent failed stars, created when embryonic stars lost mass due to intense radiation.

Insights from Researchers

Richard Parker, a senior lecturer in astrophysics at the University of Sheffield, who co-authored the study, shared with Live Science that the observed wide separations between JuMBO pairs set them apart from other brown dwarfs in the galaxy. The study explored whether these binary systems might have originated from pre-stellar cores subjected to extreme radiation from nearby massive stars. These intense conditions, theorised by Anthony Whitworth and Hans Zinnecker two decades ago, could erode a core's outer layers and compress its centre, potentially leading to the creation of JuMBOs.

Simulations Shed Light on Formation

Parker, along with Jessica Diamond, a doctoral student and lead author, conducted simulations by exposing virtual pre-stellar cores to conditions mimicking high-energy radiation. The outcomes closely matched the JuMBOs in terms of size and orbital distance. While these findings present a plausible formation process, Parker stressed that further studies in other star-forming regions, like the Scorpius-Centaurus association, could validate the hypothesis.

The research highlights how little is currently known about these enigmatic systems, leaving room for alternative theories and ongoing investigation.