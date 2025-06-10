Technology News
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Near-Infrared View of Sombrero Galaxy

NASA’s Webb captures the Sombrero Galaxy in near-infrared, revealing hidden stars and dusty features in stunning detail.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 June 2025 22:39 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Near-Infrared View of Sombrero Galaxy

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

NASA has unveiled a spectacular near-infrared image of the Sombrero Galaxy captured by the JWST

Highlights
  • Webb’s new near-infrared image reveals the galaxy’s luminous central bu
  • Comparison with mid-infrared data offers deeper insight into star and d
  • Study supports theory of ancient galaxy mergers influencing Sombrero’s
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures mid-infrared wavelength images of the Sombrero Galaxy in late 2024. The James Webb of NASA, on June 3, 2025, released an image of the Sombrero Galaxy, occupied with stars that illuminate when the dust towards the outer edges of the discs blocks the light. The Sombrero Galaxy study by JWST and the Hubble telescope, at different wavelengths, near-infrared and mid-infrared, gives astronomers an understanding of the formation and evolution of gas, dust, and stars, along with the interplay of the material.

Near-Infrared Image Highlights Dust and Star Formation

NASA's observation about this near-infrared snap of the Sombrero Galaxy, caught with the JWST camera, shows the striking contrast between the luminous core of the galaxy along the dusty outer disk. This image shows how the dust lane blocks the light coming from the stars at the edges of the galaxy. The tightly packed central bulge contains roughly 2,000 star clusters, illuminating in the near-infrared wavelengths.

Comparative Insights from Mid-Infrared and Near-Infrared Observations

By comparing this new near-infrared image with the old image of Webb, which was released in late 2024, astronomers can understand the formation and evolution of the dust, stars, and gases within the galaxy. The mid-infrared image showed the glowing dust in the outer ring, however, the infrared view demonstrates how effectively these wavelengths pass. This reveals the full stellar bulge packed with stars.

Split-View Reveals Stellar and Dust Distribution Differences

A near inspection of this split-view image, near the infrared on one side, and mid-infrared towards the other side, shows the differences in the appearance of galactic components. In the near infrared, red giant stars stand out, whereas the hotter blue stars blur away, and the outer disk looks patchier because of the variations in the distribution of the dust.

Signs of Ancient Galactic Mergers in the Sombrero Galaxy

The Webb's survey regarding multi-wavelength supports the theory that the Sombrero Galaxy underwent the past mergers at least more than one. The warped inner disk presence, chemical diversity among the globular clusters, and clumpy dust structures lead to a complex formation of interactions with other galaxies, billions of years ago.

 

Further reading: NASA, James Webb Space Telescope, Sombrero Galaxy, Hubble Space Telescope, Infrared Astronomy, Galactic Mergers, Space Images, JWST
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Near-Infrared View of Sombrero Galaxy
