Microsoft Makes File Sharing Between iPhone and PCs Easier With New Link to Windows Feature

The feature requires an iPhone running on iOS 16 or later.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 18:20 IST
Microsoft Makes File Sharing Between iPhone and PCs Easier With New Link to Windows Feature

Photo Credit: Microsoft

This feature has been introduced for users registered with the Windows Insider Program

Highlights
  • Link to Windows now supports seamless iPhone-PC file sharing
  • Its setup is integrated into the Phone Link onboarding process
  • It is currently available to Windows Insiders for testing
Microsoft is rolling out a new feature for its Link to Windows app which makes the process of sharing files between an iPhone and PC more seamless, the company announced on Wednesday. Currently limited to Windows Insiders, it leverages the Phone Link software to establish a connection between Windows and iOS devices. Notably, this development comes a day after the Redmond-based technology giant introduced a native Copilot for Windows app, replacing the previous progressive web app (PWA) experience.

In a blog post, Microsoft detailed the features of the new Link to Windows functionality. The company says users can transfer files from their PC to their iPhone by right-clicking on it and then tapping Share > My Phone/Phone Link. Similarly, files can be sent from an iPhone to a PC by selecting the file and tapping Share > Link to Windows.

This feature has been introduced for users registered with the Windows Insider Program. It has the following prerequisites:

  1. iPhone running on iOS 16 or later
  2. Link to Windows app for iOS version 1.24112.73 or higher
  3. Phone Link version 1.24112.89.0 or higher

Users trying out this feature for the first time can set up the file-sharing functionality during the Phone Link setup process. Those who have already paired their iPhone with a PC can set it up by navigating to aka.ms/addAccount on the PC. Since the feature is currently under testing, users can submit their feedback by visiting the Feedback Hub under Apps > Phone Link.

Other New Features

In addition to the Phone Link functionality, Microsoft also introduced an update for the Microsoft Copilot app that brings a native experience. It adds a new quick view feature, enabling users to bring up a quick view AI chatbot on the screen with keyboard shortcuts.

Further, it rolled out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27764 to the Canary channel with changes to the start menu, dynamic lighting, input, narrator, and speech in Windows.

Further reading: Link to Windows, Phone Link, Phone Link App, Microsoft, IPhone, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Makes File Sharing Between iPhone and PCs Easier With New Link to Windows Feature
