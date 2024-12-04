Technology News
English Edition

Mealworms Can Eat Plastic, But Study Shows Limited Impact on Pollution Crisis

A study shows mealworms eat plastic but can't manage the immense scale of global plastic pollution alone

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 22:27 IST
Mealworms Can Eat Plastic, But Study Shows Limited Impact on Pollution Crisis

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Robert Gunnarsson

Even a natural genius at plastic recycling like the yellow mealworm

Highlights
  • Mealworms take 138 days to eat one disposable mask, research shows
  • Insects consume plastics like polypropylene without lifespan reduction
  • Study underscores limited impact of insects on global plastic pollution
Advertisement

An experiment conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia has revealed the limited potential of mealworms in addressing plastic pollution. The study, published in Biology Letters on December 4, estimated that 100 mealworms would take approximately 138 days, or 4.5 months, to consume a single disposable face mask made from polypropylene. The findings underscore the challenges of relying on insect larvae for large-scale plastic degradation as per various reports.

Plastic Pollution and Microplastics: A Growing Concern

The research focused on microplastics, which are plastic fragments smaller than 5 millimetres and linked to severe health issues such as increased risks of heart attacks and strokes, as suggested by prior studies. Earlier experiments had demonstrated the ability of several insect species, including yellow mealworms (Tenebrio molitor) and superworms (Zophobas atratus), to degrade various types of plastics. However, most of those studies utilised powdered or pure forms of plastic, rather than the manufactured items people use daily, as reported by researchers.

Real-World Testing and Observations

Led by ecologist Dr Michelle Tseng, the team opted for a more realistic approach by using disposable face masks containing additional materials from manufacturing processes. To encourage consumption, the plastic was processed into microbits and blended with wheat bran. According to Dr Tseng in a statement, the insects readily consumed this mixture, termed “face-mask granola.”

No significant reduction in the insects' lifespan was observed. However, questions regarding the safety of using these larvae as feedstock in agriculture, particularly for poultry, were raised. Dr Tseng noted that mealworms consuming large amounts of microplastics may not remain safe for further use in food chains, as reported.

Challenges and Future Directions

The feasibility of using mealworms for large-scale plastic degradation remains doubtful due to the slow consumption rate. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia alone reportedly used 2 billion face masks per day, highlighting the impracticality of such a solution. Researchers have suggested that exploring the microbial composition of these insects could lead to advancements in waste breakdown technologies. Nonetheless, reducing plastic usage is emphasised as the most effective approach to managing this environmental crisis.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Plastic Pollution, Mealworms, Microplastics, Waste Management, Plastic Recycling
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme Neo 7 With 6.78-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Spotted on MIIT; Teased to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC
Climate Change Causes Decline in Rice Quality Across East Asia, New Study Suggests

Related Stories

Mealworms Can Eat Plastic, But Study Shows Limited Impact on Pollution Crisis
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  2. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched
  3. Apple Music Replay 2024 Rolls Out Before Spotify Wrapped
#Latest Stories
  1. Mealworms Can Eat Plastic, But Study Shows Limited Impact on Pollution Crisis
  2. Climate Change Causes Decline in Rice Quality Across East Asia, New Study Suggests
  3. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Fourth Planet in Kepler-51 System
  4. Intel Said to Approach Candidates for CEO Role, Including Former Board Member Lip-Bu Tan
  5. Google's Gemini AI Assistant Gains Utilities Extension With Ability to Control Smartphone Tasks
  6. Bharti Airtel Signs 'Multi-Billion' Dollar 4G, 5G Equipment Deal With Ericsson
  7. NASA Develops Robotic Technologies for Autonomous Exploration of Ocean Worlds
  8. Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker to Launch in India on December 9, Specifications Teased
  9. Gold and Silver Jewellery Found in 1,600-Year-Old Aristocratic Burials in Crimea
  10. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Displays With Improved Durability, Efficiency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »