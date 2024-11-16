Technology News
New Global Policies to Cut Plastic Waste and Reduce Carbon Emissions by 2050

Study outlines key policies that can drastically reduce plastic waste and emissions by 2050.

Updated: 16 November 2024 13:00 IST
New Global Policies to Cut Plastic Waste and Reduce Carbon Emissions by 2050

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sylwia Bartyzel

A Science study shows four policies could cut plastic waste by 91% and greenhouse gases by a third.

Highlights
  • Four policies could cut plastic waste by 91 percent by 2050
  • Global treaty negotiations to address plastic pollution set for Bus
  • Plastic production should be capped at 2020 levels for impact
A recent study by the University of California, Santa Barbara has identified four policies that could reduce plastic waste pollution globally by over 90 percent and cut associated carbon emissions by nearly a third by 2050. The findings highlight a comprehensive approach involving increased recycled content, a cap on plastic production, enhanced waste management investment, and a packaging fee to address the plastic waste crisis effectively.

Proposed Policies to Combat Plastic Waste

The study titled "Pathways to reduce global plastic waste mismanagement and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," by researchers at the University of California Berkeley and the University of California Santa Barbara was published in Science. The study recommends mandating that new plastic products contain at least 40 percent post-consumer recycled materials and capping new plastic production at 2020 levels. It advocates for significant investments in waste management infrastructure, including landfills and collection systems, especially in underserved regions. Lastly, a minor fee on plastic packaging is suggested to discourage single-use items and promote sustainability.

According to Professor Douglas McCauley, an environmental science expert at UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley, these policies could substantially minimise plastic pollution if adopted globally. The potential impact is comparable to removing 300 million gasoline-powered cars from roads for a year, underscoring the considerable climate benefits.

Busan Summit to Finalise Global Plastics Treaty

The study's release comes just ahead of critical negotiations for the Global Plastics Treaty, set to take place in Busan, South Korea, from November 25 to December 1. This legally binding agreement aims to provide a framework to curb plastic pollution, with over 190 countries expected to participate.

Researchers, including Dr. Roland Geyer, Professor of Industrial Ecology at UC Santa Barbara, are optimistic that these policy recommendations will guide treaty negotiations, providing a data-driven approach to mitigate plastic pollution and emissions. “This policy work shows that we can reach minimal mismanaged plastic waste if we can come together in action,” said Dr. Nivedita Biyani, a researcher at the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory.

Without action, the study warns, plastic consumption and emissions could rise by 37 percent by 2050. The research underscores the environmental and social costs of plastic waste, particularly for the Global South, which disproportionately suffers from pollution due to limited waste management resources.

 

