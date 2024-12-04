Realme Neo 7 will launch on December 11 and Realme is actively teasing the smartphone through its social media handles in China. The brand confirmed that it will run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Additionally, the handset has been spotted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. The listing shows key specifications of the phone including a 6.78-inch display, up to 16GB onboard memory, a maximum of 1TB onboard storage, and dual rear cameras.

Latest teasers posted by Realme on Weibo reveal that Realme Neo 7 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset under the hood.

Realme Neo 7 Specifications (Expected)

Additionally, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX5060 has surfaced on the MIIT database suggesting its key specifications. This model number is said to belong to the Realme Neo 7. As per the listing, the upcoming phone will be launched in 6GB,8GB,12GB,16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It is shown with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The listing suggests that the Realme Neo 7 will have a 16-megapixel front camera. It is shown with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1,264X2,780 pixel resolution. It could pack a distance sensor, gravity sensor, and light sensor. For authentication, it may include an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Realme's Neo 7 is shown to measure 162.55x76.39x8.56mm in size and weigh 213.4 grams. The listing suggests a 6,850mAh battery on the phone, however Realme has already confirmed that the phone will pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The new Realme Neo 7 will launch in China on December 11 at 4:00pm local time (2:30am IST). It is currently up for pre-booking in the country via Realme's official website and e-commerce sites. The handset will carry a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100).