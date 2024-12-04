Technology News
Realme Neo 7 With 6.78-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Spotted on MIIT; Teased to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Realme Neo 7 is listed on MIIT with model number RMX5060.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 17:29 IST
Realme Neo 7 With 6.78-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Spotted on MIIT; Teased to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 is already confirmed to come with a 7,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 7 is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel front camera
  • The listing shows key specifications of the phone
  • Realme Neo 7 will launch in China on December 11
Realme Neo 7 will launch on December 11 and Realme is actively teasing the smartphone through its social media handles in China. The brand confirmed that it will run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Additionally, the handset has been spotted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. The listing shows key specifications of the phone including a 6.78-inch display, up to 16GB onboard memory, a maximum of 1TB onboard storage, and dual rear cameras. 

Latest teasers posted by Realme on Weibo reveal that Realme Neo 7 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset under the hood.

Realme Neo 7 Specifications (Expected)

Additionally, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX5060 has surfaced on the MIIT database suggesting its key specifications. This model number is said to belong to the Realme Neo 7. As per the listing, the upcoming phone will be launched in 6GB,8GB,12GB,16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It is shown with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The listing suggests that the Realme Neo 7 will have a 16-megapixel front camera. It is shown with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1,264X2,780 pixel resolution. It could pack a distance sensor, gravity sensor, and light sensor. For authentication, it may include an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Realme's Neo 7 is shown to measure 162.55x76.39x8.56mm in size and weigh 213.4 grams. The listing suggests a 6,850mAh battery on the phone, however Realme has already confirmed that the phone will pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The new Realme Neo 7 will launch in China on December 11 at 4:00pm local time (2:30am IST). It is currently up for pre-booking in the country via Realme's official website and e-commerce sites. The handset will carry a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100).

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

