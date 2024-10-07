Ants have been farming fungi for an astonishing 66 million years, a practice that began shortly after the asteroid impact that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. This catastrophic event created conditions conducive to the rapid growth of fungi, which thrived on the abundant dead plant material. As these fungi flourished, innovative ant species began to cultivate them, leading to an intricate evolutionary partnership that has continued through the ages. Recent research has provided new insights into how this relationship developed and evolved over time.

Research Findings from the Smithsonian

In a study published on 3rd October 2024 in the journal Science, a team of scientists from the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, led by entomologist Dr. Ted Schultz, analysed genetic data from hundreds of ant and fungus species. This comprehensive study allowed the researchers to reconstruct an evolutionary timeline that identifies when ants first began to cultivate fungi. They examined a dataset that included 475 species of fungi, 288 of which are cultivated by ants, alongside 276 species of ants, 208 of which practice fungus farming. This extensive data collection is the largest ever assembled for fungus-farming ants.

Evolution of Ant Farming Techniques

The findings indicate that ants and fungi have been interconnected for 66 million years, coinciding with the period of the asteroid strike at the end of the Cretaceous era. While the impact had devastating consequences for many organisms, it was beneficial for fungi, which thrived in the decaying leaf litter. This interaction laid the foundation for a lasting agricultural relationship.

The research also revealed that it took nearly 40 million years for ants to develop advanced farming techniques. Around 27 million years ago, a cooling climate led ants to cultivate fungi in drier habitats, isolating them from their wild ancestors. This significant change in environment resulted in ants domestically nurturing these fungi, similar to how humans domesticated crops.

Lessons from Ant Agriculture

Through this research, the longstanding agricultural success of ants highlights an evolutionary journey that continues to offer valuable lessons in adaptability and survival.