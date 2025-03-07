Technology News
Alpha Centauri May Have Sent Millions of Asteroids into the Solar System

Researchers suggest that Alpha Centauri may have sent millions of space rocks into the solar system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2025 23:15 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/Tim Pyle

  • Alpha Centauri asteroids may be scattered in the Oort Cloud
  • Some interstellar rocks could travel into the inner solar system
  • The influx may increase as Alpha Centauri moves closer
A significant number of asteroids originating from Alpha Centauri could be present in the solar system, as suggested by a recent study. The research indicates that if material ejected by Alpha Centauri matches the volume released by the solar system, nearly one million space rocks exceeding 100 meters in diameter may be scattered throughout the Oort Cloud. Some of these interstellar objects might even enter the inner regions of the solar system. Projections suggest that as Alpha Centauri moves closer over the next 28,000 years, the inflow of such objects is expected to rise.

Interstellar Objects and Their Presence in the Solar System

According to the study published on the preprint server arXiv, researchers at the University of Western Ontario simulated the movement of Alpha Centauri's space debris over a span of 100 million years. Paul Wiegert, a researcher from the university, told Space.com that the presence of material from Alpha Centauri at detectable levels was unexpected. He explained that while space is vast, the possibility of foreign objects reaching the solar system in significant numbers was surprising.

Movement and Detection of Alpha Centauri's Asteroids

The study indicates that around 50 objects from Alpha Centauri may enter the solar system's outermost boundary each year. However, only a small fraction might travel inward, and the likelihood of an Alpha Centauri asteroid currently orbiting within Saturn's range is estimated at one in a million. Due to their high velocity, most interstellar objects are not captured by the sun's gravity, making them transient visitors rather than permanent additions to the solar system.

Future Research on Interstellar Matter

Identifying asteroids from Alpha Centauri could provide valuable insights into the composition of material from other star systems. Wiegert mentioned to Space.com that such objects follow specific trajectories, and future discoveries of asteroids with matching motion patterns may confirm their origins. The study also aims to assess which nearby star systems contribute the most material, potentially revealing new details about interstellar space transport.

