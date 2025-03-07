Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases This Week (Mar 3 - Mar 9): Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More

New OTT releases this week include Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, Daredevil: Born Again, and more across platforms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2025 12:42 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Mar 3 - Mar 9): Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More

This week brings a variety of OTT releases across genres.

Highlights
  • Nadaaniyan, a romantic drama, debuts on Netflix on March 7
  • VidaaMuyarchi, a Tamil action thriller, drops on Netflix March 3
  • Daredevil: Born Again premieres on JioHotstar on March 4
Advertisement

Streaming platforms continue to deliver a diverse mix of content, with gripping dramas, action thrillers, and heartfelt stories arriving this week. From high-stakes adventures to intense crime sagas, the latest releases promise compelling narratives across multiple genres. Among the standout titles are Thandel, Nadaaniyan, and Rekhachithram, each offering a unique cinematic experience. With fresh stories unfolding on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and JioHotstar, audiences can expect an exciting lineup. Here's a closer look at the must-watch OTT releases this week.

Top OTT Releases This Week ( Feb 17 - Feb 23)

Nadaaniyan

  • Release Date: March 7, 2025
  • Genre: Romantic Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Archana Puran Singh, Meezaan Jafri

Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his Bollywood debut as Arjun Mehta, a diligent middle-class student at the National Law College. He is approached by Pia Jai Singh, portrayed by Khushi Kapoor, a wealthy and charming South Delhi girl, to act as her boyfriend. Their straightforward arrangement becomes complicated as genuine feelings develop between them. The narrative delves into whether they will acknowledge their true emotions or let misunderstandings and societal pressures drive them apart. Directed by Shauna Gautam, this romantic drama explores themes of love, class differences, and self-discovery.

Dupahiya

  • Release Date: March 7, 2025
  • Genre: Comedy Series
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anjuman Saxena, Yashpal Sharma, Samarth Mahor, Komal Kushwaha

Set in Dhadakpur, a village in Bihar renowned for its 25-year streak without crime, "Dupahiya" presents a comedic narrative directed by Sonam Nair. The plot centers around the theft of a motorbike, a wedding gift meant for the groom from the bride's family. With only seven days until the wedding, the bride's family is desperate to retrieve the stolen bike to maintain the village's impeccable record. The series humorously portrays their frantic efforts, highlighting the lengths they will go to uphold tradition and honor.

VidaaMuyarchi

  • Release Date: March 3, 2025
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Ramya Subramanian

VidaaMuyarchi, inspired by the 1997 American film Breakdown, is a Tamil-language action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The story follows Arjun, played by Ajith Kumar, and his wife Kayal, portrayed by Trisha Krishnan, as they embark on a road trip to mend their strained marriage. Their journey takes a perilous turn when Kayal goes missing, prompting Arjun to undertake a relentless search to find her. The film explores themes of love, perseverance, and the challenges faced when confronting unforeseen dangers.

Rekhachithram

  • Release Date: March 7, 2025
  • Genre: Investigative Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Sony LIV
  • Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, Indrans, Saleema, Nishanth Sagar, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Srikant Murali, T. G. Ravi

Rekhachithram the top-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, is an investigative thriller starring Asif Ali as Vivek Gopinath, a suspended Station House Officer reinstated to lead a 40-year-old murder investigation. The case's complexity is heightened by the unidentified victim, making progress challenging. Vivek's investigation leads him to the decades-old disappearance of a young girl named Rekha, played by Anaswara Rajan. The film delves into the intricacies of the case, exploring themes of justice, perseverance, and the quest for truth.

Thandel

  • Release Date: March 7, 2025
  • Genre: Adventure Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Divya Pillai, Prakash Belawadi, Kishore Raju Vasishta, Kalpa Latha, Sundip Ved, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Aadukalam Naren, Karunakaran, Charandeep

Based on real events, Thandel follows a group of fishermen from Srikakulam who unknowingly drift into Pakistani waters during a routine voyage. What starts as an ordinary fishing expedition turns into a gripping survival story as they face imprisonment, interrogation, and the fight to return home. Themes of love, vengeance, bravery, and patriotism run deep, making this an emotionally charged drama. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

The Waking of a Nation

  • Release Date: March 7, 2025
  • Genre: Historical Thriller Series
  • Where to Watch: Sony LIV
  • Cast: Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, Carl Wharton, Richard Bhakti Klein

The Waking of a Nation, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani, is a historical thriller series set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The narrative follows Kantilal Sahni, a fictional lawyer portrayed by Taaruk Raina, who is determined to uncover the conspiracy behind the tragic event. As he delves deeper, he faces numerous challenges from the British establishment. The series sheds light on a pivotal moment in Indian history, highlighting themes of courage, justice, and resilience.

Daredevil: Born Again

  • Release Date: March 4, 2025
  • Genre: Superhero Action Crime Drama Series
  • Where to Watch: JioHotstar
  • Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Jon Bernthal, Genneya Walton, Ayelet Zurer, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson

In Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney who once fought crime as the vigilante Daredevil. Having retired his alter ego, Murdock continues his pursuit of justice within the legal system. However, the emergence of Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin and portrayed by Vincent D'Onofrio, running for Mayor of New York City, compels Murdock to reconsider his stance. The series explores the complexities of heroism, morality, and the blurred lines between right and wrong.

Other OTT Release This Week

Check out the other OTT releases for this week:

Movie/Series Name Platform Release Date
Delicious Netflix March 7, 2025
When Life Gives You Tangerines Netflix March 7, 2025
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 Netflix March 7 2025
Plankton: The Movie Netflix March 7, 2025
Japan's Number One Jerk Salaryman Netflix March 7, 2025
Kudumbasthan ZEE5 March 7, 2025
Thugesh VS The World JioHotstar March 7, 2025
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta Netflix March 6, 2025
Just One Look Netflix March 5, 2025
Medusa Netflix March 5, 2025
With Love, Meghan Netflix March 4, 2025
CHAOS: The Manson Murders Netflix March 7, 2025
Picture This Amazon Prime Video March 6, 2025
The Leopard Netflix March 5, 2025
Andrew Schulz: LIFE Netflix March 4, 2025
Game Changer (Hindi) ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) March 7, 2025
Oscars 2025 JioHotstar March 3, 2025
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: OTT releases, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, new movies, web series, March 2025 releases
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter With 261 KM IDC Range Launched Alongside Shockwave Enduro Bike
Test OTT Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara & Siddharth’s Tamil Film Arrives on Netflix This April

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week (Mar 3 - Mar 9): Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Realme P3 Ultra 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  3. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  4. Apple May Be Developing a Refreshed C1 Modem with mmWave Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) Processors With vPro for Commercial PCs Launched at MWC 2025
  2. The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live on March 14
  3. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  4. Alibaba’s Qwen Team Releases QwQ-32B Open-Source Reasoning Model, Said to Perform Similar to DeepSeek-R1
  5. Honor Magic 7 Mini With a Compact 6.3-inch Screen Reportedly in Development
  6. Vivo Y300i 5G Launch Date Set for March 14; Design, Colourways Teased
  7. Reddit Rolls Out Post Insights for Performance Analysis, Community Suggestions and Other Tools
  8. 1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins See Losses Owing to Market Volatility
  10. RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Announced, Standalone Expansion Launches This Summer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »