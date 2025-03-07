Streaming platforms continue to deliver a diverse mix of content, with gripping dramas, action thrillers, and heartfelt stories arriving this week. From high-stakes adventures to intense crime sagas, the latest releases promise compelling narratives across multiple genres. Among the standout titles are Thandel, Nadaaniyan, and Rekhachithram, each offering a unique cinematic experience. With fresh stories unfolding on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and JioHotstar, audiences can expect an exciting lineup. Here's a closer look at the must-watch OTT releases this week.

Top OTT Releases This Week ( Feb 17 - Feb 23)

Nadaaniyan

Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Archana Puran Singh, Meezaan Jafri

Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his Bollywood debut as Arjun Mehta, a diligent middle-class student at the National Law College. He is approached by Pia Jai Singh, portrayed by Khushi Kapoor, a wealthy and charming South Delhi girl, to act as her boyfriend. Their straightforward arrangement becomes complicated as genuine feelings develop between them. The narrative delves into whether they will acknowledge their true emotions or let misunderstandings and societal pressures drive them apart. Directed by Shauna Gautam, this romantic drama explores themes of love, class differences, and self-discovery.

Dupahiya

Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Genre: Comedy Series

Comedy Series Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anjuman Saxena, Yashpal Sharma, Samarth Mahor, Komal Kushwaha

Set in Dhadakpur, a village in Bihar renowned for its 25-year streak without crime, "Dupahiya" presents a comedic narrative directed by Sonam Nair. The plot centers around the theft of a motorbike, a wedding gift meant for the groom from the bride's family. With only seven days until the wedding, the bride's family is desperate to retrieve the stolen bike to maintain the village's impeccable record. The series humorously portrays their frantic efforts, highlighting the lengths they will go to uphold tradition and honor.

VidaaMuyarchi

Release Date: March 3, 2025

March 3, 2025 Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Ramya Subramanian

VidaaMuyarchi, inspired by the 1997 American film Breakdown, is a Tamil-language action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The story follows Arjun, played by Ajith Kumar, and his wife Kayal, portrayed by Trisha Krishnan, as they embark on a road trip to mend their strained marriage. Their journey takes a perilous turn when Kayal goes missing, prompting Arjun to undertake a relentless search to find her. The film explores themes of love, perseverance, and the challenges faced when confronting unforeseen dangers.

Rekhachithram

Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Genre: Investigative Thriller

Investigative Thriller Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, Indrans, Saleema, Nishanth Sagar, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Srikant Murali, T. G. Ravi

Rekhachithram the top-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, is an investigative thriller starring Asif Ali as Vivek Gopinath, a suspended Station House Officer reinstated to lead a 40-year-old murder investigation. The case's complexity is heightened by the unidentified victim, making progress challenging. Vivek's investigation leads him to the decades-old disappearance of a young girl named Rekha, played by Anaswara Rajan. The film delves into the intricacies of the case, exploring themes of justice, perseverance, and the quest for truth.

Thandel

Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Divya Pillai, Prakash Belawadi, Kishore Raju Vasishta, Kalpa Latha, Sundip Ved, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Aadukalam Naren, Karunakaran, Charandeep

Based on real events, Thandel follows a group of fishermen from Srikakulam who unknowingly drift into Pakistani waters during a routine voyage. What starts as an ordinary fishing expedition turns into a gripping survival story as they face imprisonment, interrogation, and the fight to return home. Themes of love, vengeance, bravery, and patriotism run deep, making this an emotionally charged drama. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

The Waking of a Nation

Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Genre: Historical Thriller Series

Historical Thriller Series Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Cast: Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, Carl Wharton, Richard Bhakti Klein

The Waking of a Nation, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani, is a historical thriller series set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The narrative follows Kantilal Sahni, a fictional lawyer portrayed by Taaruk Raina, who is determined to uncover the conspiracy behind the tragic event. As he delves deeper, he faces numerous challenges from the British establishment. The series sheds light on a pivotal moment in Indian history, highlighting themes of courage, justice, and resilience.

Daredevil: Born Again

Release Date: March 4, 2025

March 4, 2025 Genre: Superhero Action Crime Drama Series

Superhero Action Crime Drama Series Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Jon Bernthal, Genneya Walton, Ayelet Zurer, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson

In Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney who once fought crime as the vigilante Daredevil. Having retired his alter ego, Murdock continues his pursuit of justice within the legal system. However, the emergence of Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin and portrayed by Vincent D'Onofrio, running for Mayor of New York City, compels Murdock to reconsider his stance. The series explores the complexities of heroism, morality, and the blurred lines between right and wrong.

Other OTT Release This Week

Check out the other OTT releases for this week: