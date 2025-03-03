Technology News
Solar System’s Journey Through Orion Complex May Have Altered Earth’s Climate

Researchers examine how the solar system’s movement through the Orion complex could have affected Earth’s climate.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 March 2025 22:36 IST
Solar System’s Journey Through Orion Complex May Have Altered Earth’s Climate

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESO/R. Hurt

The solar system's movement through Orion may have affected Earth's climate.

Highlights
  • Solar system moved through the Orion complex around 14 million years ago
  • Interstellar dust may have influenced Earth's ancient climate
  • Scientists investigate links between cosmic activity and climate shifts
The movement of the solar system through the Orion star-forming complex around 14 million years ago may have influenced Earth's climate, according to scientists. This dense region of space, part of the Radcliffe Wave galactic structure, could have compressed the heliosphere—the protective shield surrounding the solar system—while increasing interstellar dust reaching Earth. Researchers suggest that this influx of cosmic dust might have left traces in geological records, potentially linking galactic activity to past climate changes.

Solar System's Passage Through the Radcliffe Wave

According to the study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, an international research team led by the University of Vienna used data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission and spectroscopic observations to determine that the solar system moved through the Radcliffe Wave in the Orion constellation between 18.2 and 11.5 million years ago. The most probable period was estimated between 14.8 and 12.4 million years ago. João Alves, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Vienna and co-author of the study, stated to Phys.org, that this research builds on prior findings regarding the Radcliffe Wave. This structure, made up of interconnected star-forming regions, includes the Orion complex, which the sun is believed to have passed through.

Potential Impact on Earth's Climate

The study suggests that the increased presence of interstellar dust may have influenced Earth's atmosphere. Efrem Maconi, lead author and doctoral student at the University of Vienna, said that this dust might have contained traces of radioactive elements from supernovae, which could be detected in geological records using advanced technology in the future.

The solar system's passage aligns with the Middle Miocene Climate Transition, a period marked by a shift from a warmer, variable climate to a cooler one, leading to the development of Antarctic ice sheets. Scientists highlight that while interstellar dust could have played a role, the dominant factor in this climate change was a long-term decrease in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

Not Comparable to Human-Induced Climate Change

Maconi noted that while interstellar dust could have contributed to past climate shifts, the amount required for significant change would need to be much greater than current data suggests. The Middle Miocene Climate Transition unfolded over hundreds of thousands of years, unlike modern climate change, which is occurring rapidly due to human activities

Comments

Further reading: Solar System, Orion Complex, Earth Climate, Radcliffe Wave, Astronomy, Space Science, Interstellar Dust, Milky Way, Climate Change, Gaia Mission
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ancient DNA Sheds Light on the Diverse Genetic Origins of the European Huns
Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch: Expected Specifications

  1. Infinix Note 50 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed
  3. Poco M7 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Xiaomi's Production-Spec SU7 Ultra Sale Officially Starts
  5. Google Will Soon Let You Have Live Video Conversations With Gemini
  6. Xiaomi Unveils New Modular Optical System at MWC 2025
  7. Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar System’s Journey Through Orion Complex May Have Altered Earth’s Climate
  2. Ancient DNA Sheds Light on the Diverse Genetic Origins of the European Huns
  3. NASA’s IM-2 Mission Brings Ice Mining, Mobile Robots, and More on Moon
  4. New Research Reveals Mars’ Red Colour Linked to Ancient Water Presence
  5. Ancient Martian Ocean Shoreline Discovered Beneath Surface by Zhurong Rover
  6. Blue Origin Completes 10th Human Spaceflight on New Shepard with Six Passengers
  7. The Brutalist OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Winning Film Online?
  8. Anora OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Oscar-Winning Film Online?
  9. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed: Here Everything You Need to Know
  10. Kuberaa OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s Thriller Online
