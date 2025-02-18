Technology News
English Edition

Over 1 Million Interstellar Objects Could Be Hidden in Our Solar System

A study suggests over 1 million interstellar objects are hiding in the Oort Cloud, possibly from Alpha Centauri.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2025 20:46 IST
Over 1 Million Interstellar Objects Could Be Hidden in Our Solar System

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WikiImage

1 million large interstellar objects may exist in the outer solar system.

Highlights
  • Study estimates 1 million interstellar objects in Oort Cloud
  • Objects likely captured from Alpha Centauri system, not passing by
  • Alpha Centauri’s approach could increase interstellar arrivals
Advertisement

A new study has suggested that over 1 million interstellar objects, each larger than the Statue of Liberty, could be lurking in the outer regions of the solar system. These objects, which are believed to have originated from the Alpha Centauri system, may have been captured by the Sun's gravity and are now residing in the Oort Cloud. Although these cosmic visitors are unlikely to approach Earth, smaller interstellar particles may be entering the atmosphere each year.

Study Findings on Interstellar Objects

According to the study, available on the pre-print server arXiv, which has been accepted for publication in The Planetary Science Journal, simulations were conducted to estimate how much interstellar material has been ejected from Alpha Centauri over the past 100 million years. Researchers concluded that around 1 million objects wider than 100 meters may currently exist in the outer solar system. These objects, unlike previously observed interstellar visitors such as ‘Oumuamua and Comet Borisov, are not passing through at high speeds but have instead been permanently captured by the Sun's gravitational pull.

Difficulties in Detecting These Objects

As reported by Live Science, scientists have noted that detecting these interstellar objects presents a major challenge due to their location in the Oort Cloud, a vast region at the solar system's edge. Unlike fast-moving interstellar bodies that have been detected in the past, these objects remain hidden due to their vast distances and lack of illumination. The presence of interstellar dust particles in the solar system, however, has been confirmed through previous spacecraft missions, including NASA's Cassini probe.

Potential Increase in Interstellar Arrivals

The Alpha Centauri system, which includes the stars Alpha Centauri A, Alpha Centauri B, and Proxima Centauri, is gradually moving closer to the Sun. It has been reported that the closest approach will occur in approximately 28,000 years. Researchers believe that as the distance between the two systems decreases, a higher number of interstellar objects may enter the solar system, increasing the chances of detection in the future.

Interstellar Material Exchange Between Systems

The study also highlighted the possibility that material ejected from the solar system could be reaching Alpha Centauri in a similar manner. Researchers have noted that understanding the exchange of interstellar material between neighbouring stellar systems could provide valuable insights into how such objects travel across the galaxy. This could open new avenues for studying the movement of cosmic bodies and the potential for interstellar material exchange.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Interstellar Objects, Oort Cloud, Alpha Centauri, Solar System, Astronomy, Space Research, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Downloads of DeepSeek Suspended in South Korea, Data Protection Agency Says
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stalls at $96,000 Over the Weekend, Altcoins Remain Sluggish

Related Stories

Over 1 Million Interstellar Objects Could Be Hidden in Our Solar System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  3. Here's Your First Look at the Nothing Phone 3a Series' Rear Camera
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  5. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Launch
  7. iQOO Neo 10R Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  8. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a 2.3% Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032, Says NASA
  9. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  10. Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Will Launch in China on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Sail Satellites Could Enhance Space Weather Forecasting and Alerts
  2. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
  3. Massive Continent-Sized Blobs Deep in Earth’s Mantle May Be Over a Billion Years Old
  4. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  5. Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars, Expanding Habitability Timeline
  6. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss ‘Stranded’ Claims, Set for Return in March
  7. Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
  8. Frontier Supercomputer Simulates Universe with Unmatched Complexity
  9. Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release
  10. Dupahiya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane Starrer Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »