Over 1 Million Interstellar Objects Could Be Hidden in Our Solar System

A new study has suggested that over 1 million interstellar objects, each larger than the Statue of Liberty, could be lurking in the outer regions of the solar system. These objects, which are believed to have originated from the Alpha Centauri system, may have been captured by the Sun's gravity and are now residing in the Oort Cloud. Although these cosmic visitors are unlikely to approach Earth, smaller interstellar particles may be entering the atmosphere each year.

Study Findings on Interstellar Objects

According to the study, available on the pre-print server arXiv, which has been accepted for publication in The Planetary Science Journal, simulations were conducted to estimate how much interstellar material has been ejected from Alpha Centauri over the past 100 million years. Researchers concluded that around 1 million objects wider than 100 meters may currently exist in the outer solar system. These objects, unlike previously observed interstellar visitors such as ‘Oumuamua and Comet Borisov, are not passing through at high speeds but have instead been permanently captured by the Sun's gravitational pull.

Difficulties in Detecting These Objects

As reported by Live Science, scientists have noted that detecting these interstellar objects presents a major challenge due to their location in the Oort Cloud, a vast region at the solar system's edge. Unlike fast-moving interstellar bodies that have been detected in the past, these objects remain hidden due to their vast distances and lack of illumination. The presence of interstellar dust particles in the solar system, however, has been confirmed through previous spacecraft missions, including NASA's Cassini probe.

Potential Increase in Interstellar Arrivals

The Alpha Centauri system, which includes the stars Alpha Centauri A, Alpha Centauri B, and Proxima Centauri, is gradually moving closer to the Sun. It has been reported that the closest approach will occur in approximately 28,000 years. Researchers believe that as the distance between the two systems decreases, a higher number of interstellar objects may enter the solar system, increasing the chances of detection in the future.

Interstellar Material Exchange Between Systems

The study also highlighted the possibility that material ejected from the solar system could be reaching Alpha Centauri in a similar manner. Researchers have noted that understanding the exchange of interstellar material between neighbouring stellar systems could provide valuable insights into how such objects travel across the galaxy. This could open new avenues for studying the movement of cosmic bodies and the potential for interstellar material exchange.