MIT Develops Tiny Robotic Insect Drones with 100x Longer Flight Time Than Before

New robotic insects with improved flight time and efficiency are set to enhance pollination and boost crop yields.

Updated: 12 February 2025 20:00 IST
Photo Credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Next-gen robotic insects achieve significantly longer flight times than previous models.

Highlights
  • Robotic insects now fly 100 times longer, improving efficiency
  • Advanced wing design reduces energy use and boosts endurance
  • Future versions will feature sensors for autonomous navigation
A new generation of robotic insects has been developed with the ability to fly significantly longer than previous models. Researchers have created a design that enhances endurance, agility, and structural efficiency, allowing these robotic insects to support artificial pollination on a much larger scale. The advancement is expected to improve agricultural yields while reducing environmental impact. The technology addresses key limitations of earlier prototypes, particularly flight duration and efficiency, making them more viable for real-world applications. The robots have been engineered to store sufficient power while maintaining a lightweight structure.

Flight Capabilities Enhanced Through Structural Adjustments

According to the study published in Science Robotics, the new robotic insects have been designed to fly up to 100 times longer than their predecessors. Previous versions struggled with lift and stability due to excessive wing numbers and inefficient motion. The updated design features a structure with four units, each equipped with a single flapping wing, allowing for more controlled flight dynamics. By reducing the number of wings, excess energy consumption has been minimised, improving the robot's overall performance.

Kevin Chen, Associate Professor of Robotics at MIT, stated to Live Science that the flight demonstrated in the research surpasses the total flight time accumulated by previous robotic insect models. It was noted that the updated wing design has reduced stress on the flexures, contributing to longer endurance. The improved structure has also enabled space for power sources, making the robotic insects more practical for field applications.

Challenges in Mimicking Natural Flight Mechanisms

Researchers highlighted that previous designs included eight wings per device, which limited efficiency due to excessive airflow resistance. It was observed that real insects rely on finely controlled wing movements, whereas the initial robotic versions lacked this level of precision. Efforts are being made to replicate the muscle-like movements of insect wings by refining signal transmissions to the robotic structure.

Future Developments in Artificial Pollination

The team aims to further refine the robotic insects by integrating sensors and computational elements to enhance autonomous functionality. It was stated that achieving a balance between weight and battery capacity remains a challenge. Over the next five years, efforts will be directed toward improving navigation and control systems, ensuring these robotic insects can operate effectively in agricultural settings.

