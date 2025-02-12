Technology News
English Edition

A Star With a Planet May Be Racing Through the Galaxy at Record Speed

A potential record-breaking exoplanet system, traveling at 1.2M mph, may be the first of its kind ever identified.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2025 19:00 IST
A Star With a Planet May Be Racing Through the Galaxy at Record Speed

Photo Credit: NASA Science

A possible record-breaking exoplanet system moves at 1.2 million mph (540 km/s).

Highlights
  • High-speed exoplanet system detected at 1.2M mph
  • Microlensing data suggests a planet orbits a hypervelocity star
  • NASA’s Roman Telescope to confirm this rare celestial event
Advertisement

A potential record-breaking exoplanet system has been identified, moving at a speed of at least 1.2 million miles per hour (540 kilometers per second). The discovery suggests a low-mass star is traveling through the Milky Way with a planet in orbit, marking a significant find in the study of high-velocity celestial bodies. If confirmed, this would be the first instance of a planet orbiting a hypervelocity star, nearly doubling the speed at which the solar system moves through the galaxy.

Microlensing Data Reveals a High-Velocity Star

According to a study published in The Astronomical Journal, the system was detected through microlensing observations. Scientists analyzed data from the Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics (MOA) project, which recorded a significant lensing event in 2011. Microlensing, a phenomenon where a massive object bends light from a background star, allowed researchers to infer the presence of two celestial bodies with a mass ratio of approximately 2,300 to 1. However, the exact masses remain uncertain due to the unknown distance of the system from Earth.

David Bennett, Senior Research Scientist at the University of Maryland, College Park and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, stated in an official press release by NASA, that while determining the mass ratio is straightforward, calculating the actual masses requires further observation. The initial findings suggested two possible scenarios: a star about 20 percent the Sun's mass with a planet approximately 29 times Earth's mass, or a rogue planet around four times Jupiter's mass accompanied by a smaller moon.

Follow-Up Observations Strengthen Findings

To determine the most probable explanation, astronomers examined data from the Keck Observatory in Hawaii and the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite. A potential host star was identified around 24,000 light-years away, located in the Milky Way's galactic bulge. By tracking its movement between 2011 and 2021, its exceptionally high speed was calculated.

Aparna Bhattacharya, Research Scientist at the University of Maryland, College Park and NASA Goddard, said that further observations will confirm whether the identified star is the same one responsible for the microlensing signal. If the star remains in a fixed position, the possibility of a rogue planet with a moon would be favored instead.

Future Research to Confirm System's Nature

The system's true velocity may exceed the Milky Way's escape speed of approximately 1.3 million miles per hour (600 kilometers per second). If so, it could eventually leave the galaxy, entering intergalactic space.

Sean Terry, Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Maryland, College Park and NASA Goddard, told that NASA's upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will help refine the understanding of planetary systems around fast-moving stars. The telescope's high-resolution imaging will eliminate the need for multiple observatories, providing clearer insights into these rare celestial formations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Exoplanet, Hypervelocity Star, Microlensing, Milky Way, NASA, Astronomy, Space Discovery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13R Receives AI Live Translation and Camera Upgrades With Latest Update
Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design, Key Features Leaked; May Arrive as Razr 60 Ultra in Select Markets

Related Stories

A Star With a Planet May Be Racing Through the Galaxy at Record Speed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week; M4 MacBook Air, Others to Follow Soon
  2. Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Camera Design, Four Colours
  3. Austria's BitPanda Secures FCA Approval in UK: All Details
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, Availability, and More
  5. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Austria’s BitPanda Secures FCA Approval in UK, Plans to Offer ‘Set-and-Forget' Savings Strategy
  2. Donald Trump’s Crypto Firm Announces Strategic Token Reserve, Plans to Invest in DeFi
  3. A Star With a Planet May Be Racing Through the Galaxy at Record Speed
  4. OpenAI Says it Does Not Use Indian Media Groups' Content to Train ChatGPT, Court Filing Shows
  5. CERN's ALPHA Experiment Achieves Precise Antihydrogen Measurement
  6. 1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals
  7. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links
  8. US, UK Decline to Sign Onto Macron’s AI Summit Communique, Signatories Include India, China
  9. iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report
  10. Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »