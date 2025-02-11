Motorola Razr+ 2025 may launch soon. The company has yet to officially confirm the clamshell foldable but details about it have surfaced online. A report has shared leaked design renders of the handset as well as some expected key features like battery and display sizes. The phone is tipped to launch as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in select markets. It is expected to succeed the Razr 50 Ultra, which was launched in India in July 2024 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design, Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr+ 2025 carries the codename “Orion,” according to a report by Android Headlines. The report added that the phone is expected to launch "very, very soon" but did not specify a timeline. Notably, the Razr 2024 series was launched in June of that year. In countries outside the US, the phone may launch with the moniker Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

Motorola Razr+ 2025 seen in with faux leather stitched back panel

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Design-wise, the Motorola Razr+ 2025 appears in a dark green shade and appears to have a faux leather stitched rear panel. It has glossy rails, which could be aluminium. The cover screen and dual cameras appear largely similar to the predecessor.

Motorola is expected to offer a 6.9-inch main display on the Moto Razr+ 2025, similar to the preceding handset. It will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. However, the report was unable to specify if this would be the octa-core or a 7-core version.

The Motorola Razr+ 2025 is expected to support 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will likely house a 4,000mAh battery, similar to the existing handset. The report added that the smartphone could sport a wide and a telephoto lens.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 4-inch LTPO pOLED panel cover panel. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset comes with support for 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging support.