Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design, Key Features Leaked; May Arrive as Razr 60 Ultra in Select Markets

Motorola Razr+ 2025 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 February 2025 17:18 IST
Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design, Key Features Leaked; May Arrive as Razr 60 Ultra in Select Markets

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Motorola Razr+ 2025 could launch in a green colourway

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr+ 2025 could get a telephoto and a wide lens
  • The handset is expected to sport dual rear camera units
  • The Motorola Razr+ 2025 may get a 4,000mAh battery
Motorola Razr+ 2025 may launch soon. The company has yet to officially confirm the clamshell foldable but details about it have surfaced online. A report has shared leaked design renders of the handset as well as some expected key features like battery and display sizes. The phone is tipped to launch as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in select markets. It is expected to succeed the Razr 50 Ultra, which was launched in India in July 2024 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design, Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr+ 2025 carries the codename “Orion,” according to a report by Android Headlines. The report added that the phone is expected to launch "very, very soon" but did not specify a timeline. Notably, the Razr 2024 series was launched in June of that year. In countries outside the US, the phone may launch with the moniker Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

motorola razr plus 2025 android headlines inline  Motorola Razr 2025

Motorola Razr+ 2025 seen in with faux leather stitched back panel
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

Design-wise, the Motorola Razr+ 2025 appears in a dark green shade and appears to have a faux leather stitched rear panel. It has glossy rails, which could be aluminium. The cover screen and dual cameras appear largely similar to the predecessor. 

Motorola is expected to offer a 6.9-inch main display on the Moto Razr+ 2025, similar to the preceding handset. It will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. However, the report was unable to specify if this would be the octa-core or a 7-core version. 

The Motorola Razr+ 2025 is expected to support 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will likely house a 4,000mAh battery, similar to the existing handset. The report added that the smartphone could sport a wide and a telephoto lens.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 4-inch LTPO pOLED panel cover panel. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset comes with support for 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging support.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • Good
  • Good one-handed usability
  • Best in class cover display
  • Quality cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when shooting video
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Motorola Razr Plus 2025, Motorola Razr Plus 2025 design, Motorola Razr Plus 2025 features, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design, Key Features Leaked; May Arrive as Razr 60 Ultra in Select Markets
