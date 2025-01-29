Mutant Cyanobacterium Chonkus Could Help Combat Climate Change with Carbon Storage

A mutant strain of cyanobacterium, nicknamed "Chonkus," has been identified by researchers as a promising candidate for combating climate change. Found in shallow waters near Vulcano Island off Italy, this microbe demonstrates unique traits that make it highly efficient at absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Chonkus grows larger than other cyanobacteria, stores significant amounts of carbon, and sinks rapidly, potentially transferring captured carbon to the ocean floor. These properties may enhance carbon storage and reduce atmospheric levels.

Key Findings About Chonkus

According to a study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, Chonkus was discovered in waters enriched with volcanic gases, a result of carbon dioxide seepage. It was identified as a mutant strain of Synechococcus elongatus, a fast-growing photosynthetic cyanobacterium. The research team, led by Max Schubert, a microbiologist formerly with the Wyss Institute at Harvard University, found that the microbe grows into larger colonies and has dense white granules that store carbon.

During experiments, it was observed that Chonkus cells are heavier than other cyanobacteria. When placed in test tubes, the cells settled to the bottom much faster, forming a dense green sludge. This trait makes it a strong candidate for use in carbon sequestration efforts, as it could transfer atmospheric carbon to the ocean floor more effectively than other microorganisms.

Potential Role in Carbon Sequestration

As per a report by Science News Explore, the discovery suggests that ocean-floor environments with high carbon dioxide seepage might host additional organisms with similar capabilities. By sinking rapidly after absorbing atmospheric carbon, Chonkus cells could provide a mechanism to lock away carbon in ocean sediments. Researchers believe that further exploration of such environments could uncover more microorganisms that might contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change.

The findings indicate that even tiny organisms like Chonkus could play a significant role in global efforts to address the challenges of rising carbon dioxide levels.