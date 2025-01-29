The UK government has announced its decision to dispose of 140 tonnes of radioactive plutonium stored at the Sellafield site in Cumbria. This stockpile, the largest of its kind globally, has been accumulated over decades as a by-product of nuclear fuel reprocessing. Previously retained for potential recycling into new nuclear fuel, the material will now be immobilised and prepared for permanent disposal underground. This move aims to address long-term safety concerns while reducing the economic and security challenges associated with storing the hazardous material.

Plutonium Conversion for Long-Term Safety

According to a statement released in an official press release by the UK Parliament, Energy Minister Michael Shanks, the material will be transformed into a stable, ceramic-like form to ensure its safe and durable containment. Nuclear materials scientist Dr Lewis Blackburn from the University of Sheffield explained that this process involves converting plutonium into a solid, stable material suitable for geological disposal. As reported by the BBC, the exact type of ceramic to be used remains under investigation, with ongoing research determining the most effective method for immobilisation.

Deep Geological Disposal Facility in Development

Efforts are underway to identify a suitable location for a geological disposal facility, which will house the immobilised plutonium and other high-level radioactive waste. According to nuclear waste expert Prof Claire Corkhill from the University of Bristol, this facility will offer a long-term solution by isolating the material in durable forms inspired by natural minerals. Speaking to the BBC, she highlighted that these materials have successfully contained radioactive elements for billions of years, demonstrating their reliability.

The construction and operational readiness of the disposal facility are expected to take several decades, with completion anticipated by 2050. This strategy marks a significant step towards reducing the economic burden of storage, which currently exceeds £70 million annually, and ensuring the secure management of the UK's radioactive waste.