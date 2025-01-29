Technology News
English Edition

UK to Dispose of 140 Tonnes of Radioactive Plutonium at Sellafield for Long-Term Safety

The UK government will dispose of 140 tonnes of radioactive plutonium at Sellafield for permanent geological storage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 19:00 IST
UK to Dispose of 140 Tonnes of Radioactive Plutonium at Sellafield for Long-Term Safety

Photo Credit: Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA)

The UK plans to dispose of 140 tonnes of radioactive plutonium stored at Sellafield, Cumbria

Highlights
  • UK to immobilise 140 tonnes of plutonium stored at Sellafield
  • Plutonium will be converted into a stable, ceramic-like material
  • Geological disposal facility expected to be ready by 2050
Advertisement

The UK government has announced its decision to dispose of 140 tonnes of radioactive plutonium stored at the Sellafield site in Cumbria. This stockpile, the largest of its kind globally, has been accumulated over decades as a by-product of nuclear fuel reprocessing. Previously retained for potential recycling into new nuclear fuel, the material will now be immobilised and prepared for permanent disposal underground. This move aims to address long-term safety concerns while reducing the economic and security challenges associated with storing the hazardous material.

Plutonium Conversion for Long-Term Safety

According to a statement released in an official press release by the UK Parliament, Energy Minister Michael Shanks, the material will be transformed into a stable, ceramic-like form to ensure its safe and durable containment. Nuclear materials scientist Dr Lewis Blackburn from the University of Sheffield explained that this process involves converting plutonium into a solid, stable material suitable for geological disposal. As reported by the BBC, the exact type of ceramic to be used remains under investigation, with ongoing research determining the most effective method for immobilisation.

Deep Geological Disposal Facility in Development

Efforts are underway to identify a suitable location for a geological disposal facility, which will house the immobilised plutonium and other high-level radioactive waste. According to nuclear waste expert Prof Claire Corkhill from the University of Bristol, this facility will offer a long-term solution by isolating the material in durable forms inspired by natural minerals. Speaking to the BBC, she highlighted that these materials have successfully contained radioactive elements for billions of years, demonstrating their reliability.

The construction and operational readiness of the disposal facility are expected to take several decades, with completion anticipated by 2050. This strategy marks a significant step towards reducing the economic burden of storage, which currently exceeds £70 million annually, and ensuring the secure management of the UK's radioactive waste.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Plutonium Disposal, Sellafield, Radioactive Waste, UK Government, Nuclear Waste, Geological Disposal, Energy Policy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Marco OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
Revolver Rita OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: Everything You Need to Know
UK to Dispose of 140 Tonnes of Radioactive Plutonium at Sellafield for Long-Term Safety
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  3. Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable PriceÂ 
  4. First-Ever Observation of Supermassive Black Hole Plasma Jets at Birth
  5. Starlink Submits Acceptance of Licence Norms Ahead of India Launch: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get a Larger Screen Than Phone 2a
  7. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices
  8. Oppo Find N5 Compared to Apple iPad Pro M4 to Showcase Its Thinness
  9. Huawei Could Be Developing a Smartwatch With 3D Fingerprint Scanner
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self-Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies
  2. OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report
  3. WWE 2K25 March Release, Editions, Cover Stars Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live
  4. Ola Electric to Unveil New Electric Scooter Based on Gen 3 Platform in India This Week
  5. UK to Dispose of 140 Tonnes of Radioactive Plutonium at Sellafield for Long-Term Safety
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200-Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor
  7. Alibaba Releases Qwen 2.5 AI Model, Claims It Surpasses DeepSeek-V3
  8. CoinDCX Brings 'Bitcoin Chai Cafe' Crypto Literacy Campaign to Tea Stalls in Mumbai
  9. Dark Matter Mass Limits Linked to Higgs Boson Interactions
  10. Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Reportedly Spotted on FCC Database With Key Design Changes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »