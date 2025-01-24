Technology News
English Edition
Groundbreaking Propulsion Method Using Relativistic Electron Beams Could Enable Interstellar Travel

Scientists propose using relativistic electron beams to propel spacecraft, offering a new hope for interstellar travel within a human lifetime.

Updated: 24 January 2025 21:00 IST
Groundbreaking Propulsion Method Using Relativistic Electron Beams Could Enable Interstellar Travel

Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Interstellar travel achievable within a human lifetime

Highlights
  • New propulsion method could achieve interstellar travel within a lifeti
  • Relativistic electron beams could reach 10% of light speed
  • Cost-effective alternative to laser-powered sails for space travel
A groundbreaking propulsion method has been proposed by scientists that could make interstellar travel achievable within a human lifetime. The vast distances between stars, coupled with the limitations of modern spacecraft, have made this a long-standing challenge for space exploration. Current chemical rockets and gravitational assists lack the capability to reach the speeds required for meaningful interstellar missions. Researchers are now exploring alternatives that can generate and transfer energy more efficiently, addressing the limitations of onboard propellant and energy storage.

Relativistic Electron Beams as a Solution

According to a study published in Acta Astronautica, researchers Jeff Greason, Chief Technologist at Electric Sky, Inc, and Gerrit Bruhaug, physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, have proposed the use of relativistic electron beams to propel spacecraft. These beams, consisting of electrons accelerated close to the speed of light, could deliver sufficient kinetic energy to spacecraft. The study suggests that this approach would enable a probe weighing approximately 1,000 kg to reach 10% of the speed of light, significantly reducing travel time to Alpha Centauri to 40 years.

Challenges and Next Steps

Greason told Space.com that the challenge lies in maintaining beam focus over long distances. A phenomenon known as the “relativistic pinch” could prevent the beam from dispersing. The interaction between the electron beam and ionised gases in space would create a magnetic field, pulling the beam together and maintaining its integrity across vast distances. This method could potentially transmit power over thousands of times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

However, several technical challenges remain unresolved. Greason highlighted the need for a beam-generating spacecraft powered by sunlight near the Sun. Additionally, the energy transmitted by the beam would need to be converted efficiently into propulsion without overheating the spacecraft. Computer modelling and space-based experiments have been proposed to validate the concept.

Cost-Effectiveness and Feasibility

Researchers argue that this method may be more cost-effective and scalable compared to alternatives like laser-powered sails. While significant engineering hurdles remain, the proposed system offers a promising path toward achieving practical interstellar travel.

 

Further reading: Interstellar Travel, Propulsion, Relativistic Electron Beams, Space Research, Space Exploration, Spacecraft, Electric Sky
Groundbreaking Propulsion Method Using Relativistic Electron Beams Could Enable Interstellar Travel
