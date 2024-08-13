Technology News
NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured a stunning image of the Soyuz spacecraft against a backdrop of green aurora.

Updated: 13 August 2024 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: X / Matthew Dominick

Breathtaking photo of a green aurora behind the Soyuz spacecraft taken by NASA astronaut from the ISS.

Highlights
  • NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick photographs a green aurora
  • The image was captured during Expedition 71 in 2024.
  • The aurora was caused by solar activity interacting with Earth
NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured a striking image of a Russian Soyuz spacecraft against the backdrop of a green aurora from the International Space Station (ISS). This remarkable photograph was taken during Expedition 71 in 2024, as the ISS orbited the Earth. Dominick shared the image on X, noting the aurora's proximity due to recent solar activity. The photograph highlights the Soyuz spacecraft, illuminated by light from the sun that was just beginning to rise behind the camera, creating a unique visual contrast.

The green aurora in the background is caused by charged particles from the sun interacting with Earth's atmosphere. These particles excite oxygen molecules, resulting in the characteristic green glow often associated with auroras. The photo, taken with specific camera settings (1/4s, f1.4, 50mm, ISO 6400), was carefully composed to capture the Soyuz without overwhelming the delicate auroral light.

Dominick, a member of SpaceX's Crew-8 mission, which arrived at the ISS in March 2024, has become known for his photography skills. During his six-month mission, he has taken an estimated 200,000 photos, documenting everything from spacecraft docked at the ISS to natural phenomena like meteors and auroras. His photos serve both scientific purposes, such as Earth observation and ISS maintenance, and offer a glimpse into the awe-inspiring views astronauts experience in space.

 

 

Dominick's passion for photography is evident in his work, as he often uses his free time to capture these extraordinary moments. His recent image of the Soyuz and the green aurora is a testament to the unique vantage point astronauts have aboard the ISS. The combination of the spacecraft and the natural light display creates a captivating scene that highlights the beauty and complexity of space exploration.

In an event hosted on X Spaces, Dominick expressed his admiration for the views from the ISS, acknowledging the widespread fascination with the images he shares. His work continues to inspire those on Earth, offering a window into the breathtaking environment of space.

Further reading: Space, ISS, NASA, Soyuz, Aurora, Expedition 71, Photography, Space Exploration
