Technology News
English Edition

NASA Confirms Discovery of 6,000 Exoplanets Beyond Our Solar System

NASA’s confirmed exoplanet tally has reached 6,000, showcasing the rapid pace of discovery.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 September 2025 19:00 IST
NASA Confirms Discovery of 6,000 Exoplanets Beyond Our Solar System

Photo Credit: Nasa

NASA’s Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • NASA confirms milestone of 6,000 exoplanets
  • James Webb studies over 100 alien atmospheres
  • Future missions target true Earth-like worlds
Advertisement

A total of 6,000 exoplanets have been verified, NASA said, an already rapid three-decade process since the discovery of the first exoplanet in 1995. NExScI has an official list of discovered exoplanets, which is updated with each new discovery. The prolific rate of the modern planetary science is expressed in more than 8000 other candidate worlds that are still waiting confirmation. This achievement underscores NASA in the quest to discover life outside the earth. The Milky Way is estimated to harbor billions of planets but most of them have gone undetected.

Exotic Worlds

According to NASA, exoplanets have been catalogued at a great variety of thousands. Certain of the hot Jupiters revolve round their stars more nearly than Mercury around the Sun; still others revolve round two stars or around no star. NASA enumerates stranger cases - lava scalded worlds, ultra-puffy worlds and those which have jewel like clouds. Nevertheless, only approximately 100 exoplanets have been directly imaged with the vast majority being identified indirectly (such as by observing that minute shadow as a planet passes before its star). Every candidate needs a follow-up confirmation and hence, the catalog leaped between 5,000 and 6,000 in a three-year period highlighting a discovery boom.

Looking Ahead

NASA is now focusing on finding rocky, Earth-like planets and analyzing their atmospheres for biosignatures (signs of life). The James Webb Space Telescope has already studied over 100 exoplanet atmospheres to date. However, detecting true Earth twins is still challenging – our Sun is about 10 billion times brighter than Earth. To overcome this, future missions will employ new technology: the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope will carry a coronagraph to block starlight and image faint planets. Scientists are also planning the Habitable Worlds Observatory, designed to detect true Earth analogs by building on these advances.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, exoplanets, space_exploration, JWST, Roman_Telescope, astronomy, Habitable_Worlds_Observatory
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 15 - Sept 21): Mahavatar Narsimha, The Bads of Bollywood, Article 370, The Trial Season 2, and More
Satellite Observations Record Arctic Sea Ice at Lowest Level of the Year

Related Stories

NASA Confirms Discovery of 6,000 Exoplanets Beyond Our Solar System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can't Miss
  2. SpaceX Moves Starship to Launch Pad for Final Version 2 Test Flight
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Links Microbial Colonization to Ancient Meteorite Crater: What You Need to Know
  2. SpaceX Moves Starship to Launch Pad for Final Version 2 Test Flight
  3. NASA Confirms Discovery of 6,000 Exoplanets Beyond Our Solar System
  4. Satellite Observations Record Arctic Sea Ice at Lowest Level of the Year
  5. SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9, Booster Lands Safely
  6. Study Suggests Primordial Black Hole Burst as Source of Detected High-Energy Neutrino
  7. Aramm 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Nayanthara Starrer Tamil Drama
  8. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Online?
  9. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Fahadh Faasil Starrer Online?
  10. F1: The Movie to Arrive on Blu-ray Soon, Studio Confirms Release Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »