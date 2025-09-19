This week, your favorite OTT platforms are set to buzz your digital screens with some of the most anticipated movies and series. From diverse genres to a top-notch star cast, this week promises to be highly entertaining. The OTT releases for this week will be a perfect amalgamation of comedy, thrill, drama, fantasy, and more. From Aryan Khan's directorial debut to Kajol returning with season 2 of The Trial, there's so much awaiting the viewers. Here's a list of the top releases for you to look at.

OTT Releases of the Week

The Bads of Bollywood

Release Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh

Created by Aryan Khan, this is a Bollywood drama series that follows an ambitious young man and his friends who are trying hard to make it to the film industry. However, the stakes are higher. From uncertainty to industry chaos, they have to face it all. They have to lose a lot before winning.

The Trial Season 2

Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025

Sept 19th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey

This season, Noyonika (Kajol) will face new complex cases that will not only challenge her identity but also bring her past into her legal profession. From being a hesitant and immature lawyer to transforming herself into a bolder one, this season, Noyonika will have to save her profession and her legal firm from being demolished.

Article 370

Release Date: September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Political Drama

Political Drama Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mohan Agashe

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is a political drama that follows NIA Agent Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam), who is tasked to combat terrorism and separatism in Kashmir. This secret mission is taken under the guidance of the PMO official Rajeshwari Swaminathan. The outcomes in the climax of the mission will transform the fate of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Men

Release Date: September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025 OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Manorama Max Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Cast: Irshad Ali, M.A. Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, Lenaa

This movie follows two men, where a driver named Abukka offers a lift to a troubled businessman, Sanjay. To avoid the busy roads during the Bakrid, they take the desert road. However, things take a dramatic turn when the businessman's terrifying behavior makes the journey a nightmare.

Gen V Season 2

Release Date: September 17, 2025

September 17, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Hamish Linklater

One of the most anticipated seasons, Gen V, has finally landed after a long wait of three years. This season, get ready to witness the ultimate leadership of the new Dean at Godolkin University, where he will emphasize promoting Supes over humans. The sequences are engaging, thrilling, and comprise a lot of drama.

Sinners

Release Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Jack O'Connell, Dave Maldonado

Sinners is a 2025 American horror film written and directed by Ryan Coogler. The movie follows the story of twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to start afresh their lives, after dealing with a troubled past. However, little do they know that an evil is waiting to welcome them and complicate their lives.

Haunted Hotel

Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025

Sept 19th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Animated, Horror

Animated, Horror Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Will Forte, Jimmi Simpson

Created by Matt Roller, Haunted Hotel follows a single mother of two named Catherine, who takes over a haunted hotel, which she has to run to earn a living. However, things get creepier when she is accompanied by the ghost of his late brother, who suggests her business ideas. This balance of guests, creepy ghosts, and supernatural horror blends the season with comedy and fright at the same time.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date The Morning Show Season 4 Apple TV+ Sept 17th, 2025 The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Amazon Prime Video Sept 17th, 2025 Matchroom: The Greatest Showman Netflix Sept 17th, 2025 Same Day with Someone Netflix Sept 18th, 2025 Housemates Zee5 Sept 19th, 2025 Indra SunNXT Sept 19th, 2025 Police Police JioHotstar Sept 19th, 2025 Maatonda Heluve SunNXT Sept 19th, 2025 Confidence Queen Amazon Prime Video Sept 20th, 2025 Tulsa King Season 3 Amazon Prime Video Sept 22nd, 2025

