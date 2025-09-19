Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 15 - Sept 21): The Bads of Bollywood, Article 370, The Trial Season 2, Sinners, and More

Get ready to binge-watch some of the most anticipated movies and web series this week as OTT platforms are ready with a new set of releases.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 September 2025 07:00 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 15 - Sept 21): The Bads of Bollywood, Article 370, The Trial Season 2, Sinners, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

Highlights
  • Top OTT platforms are ready with new movies and web series
  • Fresh releases include The Bads of Bollywood, Sinners, The Trial Season 2
  • Top streaming platforms are Netflix, Z5, Prime Video, JioHotstar
This week, your favorite OTT platforms are set to buzz your digital screens with some of the most anticipated movies and series. From diverse genres to a top-notch star cast, this week promises to be highly entertaining. The OTT releases for this week will be a perfect amalgamation of comedy, thrill, drama, fantasy, and more. From Aryan Khan's directorial debut to Kajol returning with season 2 of The Trial, there's so much awaiting the viewers. Here's a list of the top releases for you to look at.

OTT Releases of the Week

The Bads of Bollywood

  • Release Date: September 18, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh

Created by Aryan Khan, this is a Bollywood drama series that follows an ambitious young man and his friends who are trying hard to make it to the film industry. However, the stakes are higher. From uncertainty to industry chaos, they have to face it all. They have to lose a lot before winning.

The Trial Season 2

  • Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Legal Drama
  • Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey

This season, Noyonika (Kajol) will face new complex cases that will not only challenge her identity but also bring her past into her legal profession. From being a hesitant and immature lawyer to transforming herself into a bolder one, this season, Noyonika will have to save her profession and her legal firm from being demolished.

Article 370

  • Release Date: September 19, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee5
  • Genre: Political Drama
  • Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mohan Agashe

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is a political drama that follows NIA Agent Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam), who is tasked to combat terrorism and separatism in Kashmir. This secret mission is taken under the guidance of the PMO official Rajeshwari Swaminathan. The outcomes in the climax of the mission will transform the fate of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Men

  • Release Date: September 19, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Manorama Max
  • Genre: Suspense Thriller
  • Cast: Irshad Ali, M.A. Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, Lenaa

This movie follows two men, where a driver named Abukka offers a lift to a troubled businessman, Sanjay. To avoid the busy roads during the Bakrid, they take the desert road. However, things take a dramatic turn when the businessman's terrifying behavior makes the journey a nightmare.

Gen V Season 2

  • Release Date: September 17, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Hamish Linklater

One of the most anticipated seasons, Gen V, has finally landed after a long wait of three years. This season, get ready to witness the ultimate leadership of the new Dean at Godolkin University, where he will emphasize promoting Supes over humans. The sequences are engaging, thrilling, and comprise a lot of drama.

Sinners

  • Release Date: September 18, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Horror
  • Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Jack O'Connell, Dave Maldonado

Sinners is a 2025 American horror film written and directed by Ryan Coogler. The movie follows the story of twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to start afresh their lives, after dealing with a troubled past. However, little do they know that an evil is waiting to welcome them and complicate their lives.

Haunted Hotel

  • Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Animated, Horror
  • Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Will Forte, Jimmi Simpson

Created by Matt Roller, Haunted Hotel follows a single mother of two named Catherine, who takes over a haunted hotel, which she has to run to earn a living. However, things get creepier when she is accompanied by the ghost of his late brother, who suggests her business ideas. This balance of guests, creepy ghosts, and supernatural horror blends the season with comedy and fright at the same time.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
The Morning Show Season 4 Apple TV+ Sept 17th, 2025
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Amazon Prime Video Sept 17th, 2025
Matchroom: The Greatest Showman Netflix Sept 17th, 2025
Same Day with Someone Netflix Sept 18th, 2025
Housemates Zee5 Sept 19th, 2025
Indra SunNXT Sept 19th, 2025
Police Police JioHotstar Sept 19th, 2025
Maatonda Heluve SunNXT Sept 19th, 2025
Confidence Queen Amazon Prime Video Sept 20th, 2025
Tulsa King Season 3 Amazon Prime Video Sept 22nd, 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

