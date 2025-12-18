Technology News
English Edition

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS safely flies past Earth on Dec. 19, giving scientists a rare research opportunity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2025 22:09 IST
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19

Photo Credit: NASA

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS captured as it speeds through the inner solar system

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rare third interstellar object observed passing through the solar system
  • Closest approach offers key data on alien comet material
  • No threat to Earth as comet remains far beyond Mars
Advertisement

Comet 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar comet that will pass by Earth next Friday, Dec. 19, in a rare appearance for scientists observing from the planet. Traveling at a blistering speed, the comet will safely fly past at about 1.8 astronomical units, or approximately 168 million miles away. While nowhere near Earth itself, this event gives scientists a front-row seat as they try to observe material that was created around another star, the closest thing yet to being there from a research perspective, even if there's no danger to the planet.

ESA Confirms 3I/ATLAS as Rare Interstellar Comet Passing Safely Through the Solar System

According to a report by the European Space Agency, the comet was detected on July 1 by NASA-funded ATLAS telescopes. Scientists from the ESA confirmed that its trajectory indicates a clear interstellar origin, which implies that it entered our solar system from elsewhere in space and will eventually depart again. During its flyby, the object will stay far outside the orbit of Mars, so Earth and other planetary bodies are in no danger at all, the agency added.

3I/ATLAS, which represents just the third confirmed interstellar interloper, after 1I/‘Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, has ejected gas and dust that could provide fresh clues about planetary material formation around faraway stars.

Global Observatories Track 3I/ATLAS as Scientists and Skywatchers Follow Its Brief Passage

Observatories, including the Hubble and JUICE instruments in one case, followed the fast-moving comet, collecting data to better estimate its size, speed, and composition before it leaves the inner solar system.


Skywatchers can watch online with a free Virtual Telescope Project livestream that's scheduled to begin late on Dec. 18, weather permitting, while scientists focus on the enduring scientific value of seeing a comet that will be difficult to observe.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: interstellar comet, 3I/ATLAS, space science, astronomy, solar system, NASA, ESA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
GTA 6 Map Guide Explained: Here’s All You Need to Know About Different Areas, Biomes
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Poised for Years of Exploration Across Jezero Crater

Related Stories

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Pixel Phones Get a Second December Update With These Fixes
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Nayanam, and More
  3. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  4. Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 Details Leak With 10-Core CPU and AMD GPU
  5. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19
  6. Perseverance Mars rover set for long-term exploration and sample collection
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Push Superconducting Diodes to Higher Temperatures
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Poised for Years of Exploration Across Jezero Crater
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Could Illuminate Dark Matter in an Unexpected Way
  4. James Webb Confirms First Runaway Supermassive Black Hole Rocking Through Space
  5. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Make Closest Approach to Earth on December 19
  6. The Roofman Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited-Time Unlimited Generations
  8. Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025
  10. Truecaller Voicemail Feature Launched for Android Users in India With Transcription in 12 Regional Languages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »