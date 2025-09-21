Technology News
Satellite Observations Record Arctic Sea Ice at Lowest Level of the Year

Arctic sea ice reached 1.78 million sq miles in 2025, tying the 10th-lowest extent on record. Antarctic ice also stayed below average, reinforcing evidence of polar climate change.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 September 2025 18:00 IST
Satellite Observations Record Arctic Sea Ice at Lowest Level of the Year

Photo Credit: NASA

Arctic Sea Ice Reaches Annual Low

Highlights
  • Arctic sea ice extent ties 2008 as the tenth-lowest in history
  • Antarctic winter ice remains below the long-term seasonal average
  • Nearly 50 years of satellite data reveal ongoing polar decline
Arctic sea ice recedes to summer minimum each year and then starts to grow in the winter. The lowest extent was observed in 2025 with satellite observations that were made in almost fifty years of monitoring. On September 10, the lowest ice-cover was 1.78 million square miles, the tenth-lowest in history. Although not a record, the outcome sets an emerging trend of decreasing coverage in the Arctic due to increasing temperatures in the world. Conversely, Antarctic sea ice which is now close to its winter peak is still low seasonally.

Arctic Decline

According to studies, there is an evident negative trend in the Arctic sea ice since the onset of continuous satellite surveillance in 1978. This long-term decrease includes the 2025 minimum, although it is not remarkable. NASA scientists claim that the general trend is the uniform warming of the area. The minimum recorded was in 2012, when an abnormal warmth and weather drove the coverage to 1.31 million square miles. Summer ice levels have remained significantly lower than those before 2007, highlighting the way that the Arctic has continued to get thin and brittle over the last 19 years.

Antarctic irregularity

The history of the sea ice in the Southern Hemisphere in the Antarctic is more complex. The winter peak of the year is lower than the historical average, however, the long-term trends are often hidden under local winds and weather. Perspective is provided by satellites that can capture the natural swings as well as dramatic lows over a period of 47 years. Since it allows them to differentiate the variability on an annual basis and the greater signal of a planet that is becoming warmer, scientists emphasize the relevance of this archive. They indicate that the 2025 minimum is another indication that the icy borders of earth are shifting very much and forever.

 

Further reading: Arctic, Antarctic, Climate Change, Sea Ice, NASA
