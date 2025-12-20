90s - A Middle Class Biopic is an ETV Win original series that has made its debut on one of the top OTT platforms. This series is a perfect trip to nostalgia, which revolves around a middle-class family of five, including a strict father, a homemaker mother, and three kids, where one is rebellious, the other one is a prankster, and one is ambitious. The series explores themes of middle-class dreams, sacrifices, and emotions. Also, the sequences are packed with ultimate drama and heart-warming reality checks.

When and Where to Watch 90s - A Middle Class Biopic

This series is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. It consists of six episodes streaming in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official Trailer and Plot of 90s - A Middle Class Biopic

Set in the 90s backdrop, this series revolves around a dedicated yet strict government teacher, Chandra Sekhar (Played by Sivaji), who resides with his family in Wanaparthy. With a meager salary and ongoing expenses, this series delves deeper into the life of Chandra Sekhar while he manages his family of five. From rebellious, aspiring, and pranking kids to a soft, homemaker wife, he has to navigate his life through middle-class challenges, social pressures, and an advancing lifestyle. The series further explores the importance of family bonding and how a middle-class life is led with strict curbs.

Cast and Crew of 90s - A Middle Class Biopic

Created by Aditya Haasan, this series stars Sivaji in the lead role, accompanied by Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Vasanthika, Vasuki Anand, Rohan Roy, and more in the supporting cast. Suresh Bobblli has delivered the music composition, whereas the cinematography has been handled by Azeem Mohammad.

Reception of 90s - A Middle Class Biopic

This is a Win original series that landed on the screens on January 5th, 2024, where it received an outstanding response. The IMDb rating of the 90s is 8.8/10.