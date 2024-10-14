Technology News
NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Launch Today: How to Watch it Online, Details, and More

Here's how you can watch NASA's Europa Clipper mission launch live.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2024 15:11 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

An artist’s concept of NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission is set to take a significant step towards exploring Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, with the launch scheduled for no earlier than October 14, 2024, at 12:06 PM EDT (9:36 PM IST). The spacecraft will embark on a journey aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, taking off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This highly anticipated mission will provide important insights into Europa's potential to harbour life, with the spacecraft expected to arrive at Jupiter by April 2030.

Join the Launch Day Festivities

On October 14, from 11:00 AM EDT, NASA will offer live coverage of pre-launch and launch events. Viewers can tune in via YouTube, NASA+, or social media platforms such as X, Twitch, and KSC Facebook. Spanish speakers can catch the event through NASAes on YouTube and NASA+. This comprehensive coverage is part of NASA's ongoing commitment to engaging the public with live space missions.

Ways to Get Involved

To make the launch experience even more engaging, NASA is offering various ways for space enthusiasts to participate. You can sign up as a virtual guest, where you will receive mission resources and a commemorative stamp for your virtual passport. NASA also encourages fans to host their own launch watch parties, providing resources through their Launch Party Hub.

Pre-launch Highlights and Mission Updates

For those eager to learn more about Europa Clipper before launch day, several recorded media teleconferences and public talks are available for replay on YouTube. Speakers such as Jim Free, NASA Associate Administrator, and Jordan Evans, Project Manager of Europa Clipper, provide valuable insights into the mission's goals and preparations.

In summary, the Europa Clipper launch represents a key milestone in space exploration, with NASA providing ample opportunities for the public to join the excitement both live and virtually.

