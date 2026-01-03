Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Hubble Observations Turn Exoplanet Into Dust; Reveal Rare Double Asteroid Impact in Nearby System

Hubble Observations Turn Exoplanet Into Dust; Reveal Rare Double Asteroid Impact in Nearby System

The unusual sightings offer a glimpse directly into destructive events that sculpt the infant solar systems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2026 09:00 IST
Hubble Observations Turn Exoplanet Into Dust; Reveal Rare Double Asteroid Impact in Nearby System

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble spots glowing debris clouds from violent collisions in the Fomalhaut star system

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rare asteroid-sized collisions spotted outside our solar system
  • Dust clouds can closely mimic planets in telescope images
  • Findings reveal active planet formation around nearby stars
Advertisement

Astronomers who were monitoring a nearby star system thought they saw an exoplanet reflect light from its star until the object disappeared into darkness. The mystery deepened further when a second bright source appeared nearby, years later. Scientists, analysing decades of observations from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, have finally unearthed the mystery, confirming that what they were not seeing planets at all. Instead, the light came from expanding clouds of dust following two head-on collisions between asteroid-sized bodies.

The unusual sightings offer a glimpse directly into destructive events that sculpt the infant solar systems.

Rare Double Collision in the Fomalhaut System

According to a Science journal report, the moving light sources were clouds of debris that resulted when giant rocks collided with other in the Fomalhaut system, about 25 light-years away. A dust-shrouded planet that turned out to be the waning emission from a colliding remnant cloud.

Researchers noted that the first object, now called Fomalhaut cs1, slowly disappeared as its dust spread out in space. When a second bright source, Fomalhaut cs2, appeared in a nearby region, it became clear that two separate impacts had occurred within just 20 years, an event expected to be extremely rare in theory.

Planet Formation Clues Revealed

The results provide scientists with a rare opportunity to observe how planets form as a result of repeated impacts and how rocks behave in the wake of violent collisions. The system's broad and massive dust belts allow such events to be observed more easily, transforming Fomalhaut into an experimental laboratory for planetary science.

The discovery warns planet searches: dust clouds can mimic planets by reflecting starlight, risking false detections as telescopes hunt worlds.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: NASA Hubble, Exoplanets, Astronomy, NASA, Science, Study
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO 15R Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database, Hinting Towards Imminent Debut
Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline Surfaces; Could Feature iPhone 16 Pro’s Chipset

Related Stories

Hubble Observations Turn Exoplanet Into Dust; Reveal Rare Double Asteroid Impact in Nearby System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and More
  2. Perplexity CEO Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
  3. Redmi Note 15 5G Series India Launch: All You Need to Know
  4. iQOO 15R Listed on Certification Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Poco M8 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Look Up: 2026's Wolf Moon Supermoon Rises with Jupiter by Its Side
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Receive Price Hike Due to Rising Chip Costs
#Latest Stories
  1. NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals
  2. Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline Surfaces; Could Feature iPhone 16 Pro’s Chipset
  3. iQOO 15R Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database, Hinting Towards Imminent Debut
  4. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Reportedly Receive a Price Hike Amid Rising Component Costs
  5. Abar Proloy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Saswata Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty Starrer Online?
  6. Hubble Observations Turn Exoplanet Into Dust; Reveal Rare Double Asteroid Impact in Nearby System
  7. NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe
  8. Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky
  9. Astronomers Look to the Large Magellanic Cloud to Study How Stars Are Born
  10. Drive Telugu Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »