Astronomers who were monitoring a nearby star system thought they saw an exoplanet reflect light from its star until the object disappeared into darkness. The mystery deepened further when a second bright source appeared nearby, years later. Scientists, analysing decades of observations from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, have finally unearthed the mystery, confirming that what they were not seeing planets at all. Instead, the light came from expanding clouds of dust following two head-on collisions between asteroid-sized bodies.

The unusual sightings offer a glimpse directly into destructive events that sculpt the infant solar systems.

Rare Double Collision in the Fomalhaut System

According to a Science journal report, the moving light sources were clouds of debris that resulted when giant rocks collided with other in the Fomalhaut system, about 25 light-years away. A dust-shrouded planet that turned out to be the waning emission from a colliding remnant cloud.

Researchers noted that the first object, now called Fomalhaut cs1, slowly disappeared as its dust spread out in space. When a second bright source, Fomalhaut cs2, appeared in a nearby region, it became clear that two separate impacts had occurred within just 20 years, an event expected to be extremely rare in theory.

Planet Formation Clues Revealed

The results provide scientists with a rare opportunity to observe how planets form as a result of repeated impacts and how rocks behave in the wake of violent collisions. The system's broad and massive dust belts allow such events to be observed more easily, transforming Fomalhaut into an experimental laboratory for planetary science.

The discovery warns planet searches: dust clouds can mimic planets by reflecting starlight, risking false detections as telescopes hunt worlds.