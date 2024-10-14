Elista has launched a new 85-inch smart TV in India, which could just be the most affordable smart TV in the category. The TV features a 4K panel with HDR 10 support and runs on Google TV. The Elista 85-inch TV comes with a bezel-less design and supports over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Amazon Prime, and Netflix. It gets speakers with support for Dolby Audio. The Elista 85-inch Google TV has inbuilt Chromecast lets users to stream movies, shows, photos, and more from their phones right to their TVs.

Elista 85-inch Google TV Price in India

The Elista 85-inch Google TV is priced at Rs. 1,60,900 in India. It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart and major consumer electronics stores across the country. Elista is ensuring payment offers from partners including Bajaj Finance for buyers.

Elista 85-inch Google TV Specifications

Elista's 85-inch Google TV offers 4K resolution and HDR 10 support. It sports a bezel-less design and includes speakers with Dolby Audio support. It has built-in Chromecast feature that allows users to stream content from their phone, tablet or laptop right to the television.

The Elista 85-inch Google TV is compatible with major streaming apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar. The smart TV offers 5GHz/2.4GHz dual-band Wi-Fi to support streaming. It has Bluetooth connectivity, screen mirroring feature, HDMI, and USB ports for connectivity. The Hey Google voice assistant in the smart TV can be used to manage the device with voice commands.

The new 85-inch variant joins Elista's existing Google TV lineup, which includes options ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch. It comes bundled with a remote with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, USB option and YouTube.