NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe

NASA’s Chandra telescope has identified SPT-CL J2215-3537, a massive, calm galaxy cluster from the early universe, revealing unexpected star formation and offering new insight into how giant cosmic structures evolved.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 January 2026 23:40 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

“Champagne Cluster,” a galaxy cluster seen in this new image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

  • Most distant relaxed galaxy cluster ever identified by astronomers
  • Calm core shows active star formation despite extreme distance
  • Discovery challenges models of early cluster and cosmic evolution
Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory have spotted SPT-CL J2215-3537, a massive galaxy cluster 8.4 billion light-years away that they nicknamed the “Champagne Supernova” cluster. This is the most distant example yet found of a “relaxed” cluster with no signs of recent collisions. Its core is actively forming new stars, suggesting its central black hole is quiet enough to let gas cool and stars form. Researchers note it is the farthest such calm cluster ever discovered.

A Remarkably Relaxed Cluster

According to NASA, Chandra's X-ray and Hubble optical/IR images reveal the cluster's galaxies and the multimillion-degree gas pervading them. Unlike most distant clusters, SPT-CL J2215-3537's X-ray glow is smooth and centrally peaked, with no shock fronts – signs of no recent collisions. Its core hosts intense star formation, implying the central supermassive black hole has been unusually quiet and allowed gas to cool. MIT astrophysicist Michael Calzadilla, lead author of the discovery paper, notes: “Up until now, we have not seen a relaxed galaxy cluster as distant as SPT2215”.

Cosmic Significance

Finding SPT-CL J2215-3537 so early in cosmic history challenges models of cluster evolution and offers fresh clues about the young universe. Astronomers say the discovery “paves the way to learning how and when some of these gigantic structures form”. Because calm clusters serve as cosmological signposts, SPT-CL J2215-3537 may help refine models of cosmic expansion. In any case, spotting a well-ordered, star-forming cluster at this distance shows massive structures were in place much earlier than expected, giving scientists a rare window into the infant cosmos.

Further reading: NASA, Chandra Observatory, galaxy clusters, deep space discovery, early universe, Dark matter, X-ray Astronomy, star formation, Chandra X-ray Observatory, Distant Universe, cosmic evolution
