Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Launches Power to Explore Essay Contest, Invites Students to Imagine Nuclear Powered Moon Mission

NASA Launches Power to Explore Essay Contest, Invites Students to Imagine Nuclear-Powered Moon Mission

NASA’s Power to Explore invites students to design moon missions using nuclear power, exploring new scientific possibilities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2024 17:00 IST
NASA Launches Power to Explore Essay Contest, Invites Students to Imagine Nuclear-Powered Moon Mission

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s Power to Explore Challenge calls on U.S. students to submit ideas for moon missions.

Highlights
  • NASA’s Power to Explore Challenge for K-12 students in the U.S.
  • Students design moon missions powered by radioisotope systems.
  • Contest winners tour NASA’s Glenn Research Center, Cleveland.
Advertisement

NASA has launched its fourth annual Power to Explore Student Challenge, inviting students across the United States from kindergarten through Year 12 to envision a nuclear-powered mission to a chosen moon within the solar system. This national essay competition has aleady begun and will end on January 31, 2025. The competition will focus on the unique capabilities of radioisotope power systems (RPS) – the specialised nuclear batteries that fuel some of NASA's most challenging missions in deep space environments.

The Power to Explore challenge encourages students to consider the harsh conditions on moons where icy surfaces, prolonged darkness, and deep craters remain in constant shadow. With this context in mind, participants are asked to describe a mission destination, define their exploration goals, and highlight how RPS technology would facilitate mission success in these extreme environments. Entries are limited to 275 words and should also include a unique personal trait or "power" that students feel would aid their mission.

Exciting Opportunities Await Young Winners

According to Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, this contest offers young people a valuable opportunity to apply STEM skills towards imagining ambitious missions that could uncover new scientific knowledge. Each grand prize winner from three distinct grade categories – K-4, 5-8, and 9-12 – will be awarded a trip to NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. There, they will meet with NASA professionals and explore the advanced technologies supporting space exploration. Additionally, every entrant will receive a digital certificate and an invitation to attend a virtual event featuring NASA experts.

Judges Needed for the Nationwide Challenge

NASA, in collaboration with Future Engineers, is calling for volunteer judges from across the United States. U.S. residents aged 18 or older are invited to assist by dedicating approximately three hours to evaluate submissions. Interested volunteers may sign up on the Future Engineers website.
The Power to Explore Student Challenge is funded by NASA's Science Mission Directorate's Radioisotope Power Systems Program Office and managed by Future Engineers through the NASA Tournament Lab.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Power to Explore Challenge, moon missions, student essay contest, radioisotope power systems, STEM, nuclear power, space exploration, NASA Glenn Research Center
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Russia Delays Key Science Projects: Everything You Need to Know
TSMC to Suspend Production of Advanced AI Chips for China From November 11: Report

Related Stories

NASA Launches Power to Explore Essay Contest, Invites Students to Imagine Nuclear-Powered Moon Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  2. iPhone 16 Plus Survives JerryRigEverything's Durability Test
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch Set for November 21
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Could Get Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  5. Realme 14 Pro Lite Colour Options, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
  6. Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Most Altcoins Follow
  7. Vivo X200 Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  8. Instagram Confirms It Will Not Refresh Your Feed When You Open App
  9. iPhone Production May Double to $30 Billion in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Be Powered by Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  2. Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Tipped; Expected to Arrive Later This Month
  3. NASA Launches Power to Explore Essay Contest, Invites Students to Imagine Nuclear-Powered Moon Mission
  4. Realme 14 Pro Lite Said to Be in the Works, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  5. Scientists Move Closer to Synthesising Element 120, Marking Potential New Era in Periodic Table
  6. Gemini App for iPhone With Gemini Live Capability Appears in the App Store for Some Users
  7. Mark Thomson Appointed CERN Director-General, Takes Charge of Collider Project
  8. Russia Delays Key Science Projects: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Find X8 Series India Launch Set for November 21 Alongside ColorOS 15
  10. Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Between Fall of 2025 and Spring 2026 With Same Design as Current Model: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »