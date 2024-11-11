NASA has launched its fourth annual Power to Explore Student Challenge, inviting students across the United States from kindergarten through Year 12 to envision a nuclear-powered mission to a chosen moon within the solar system. This national essay competition has aleady begun and will end on January 31, 2025. The competition will focus on the unique capabilities of radioisotope power systems (RPS) – the specialised nuclear batteries that fuel some of NASA's most challenging missions in deep space environments.

The Power to Explore challenge encourages students to consider the harsh conditions on moons where icy surfaces, prolonged darkness, and deep craters remain in constant shadow. With this context in mind, participants are asked to describe a mission destination, define their exploration goals, and highlight how RPS technology would facilitate mission success in these extreme environments. Entries are limited to 275 words and should also include a unique personal trait or "power" that students feel would aid their mission.

Exciting Opportunities Await Young Winners

According to Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, this contest offers young people a valuable opportunity to apply STEM skills towards imagining ambitious missions that could uncover new scientific knowledge. Each grand prize winner from three distinct grade categories – K-4, 5-8, and 9-12 – will be awarded a trip to NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. There, they will meet with NASA professionals and explore the advanced technologies supporting space exploration. Additionally, every entrant will receive a digital certificate and an invitation to attend a virtual event featuring NASA experts.

Judges Needed for the Nationwide Challenge

NASA, in collaboration with Future Engineers, is calling for volunteer judges from across the United States. U.S. residents aged 18 or older are invited to assist by dedicating approximately three hours to evaluate submissions. Interested volunteers may sign up on the Future Engineers website.

The Power to Explore Student Challenge is funded by NASA's Science Mission Directorate's Radioisotope Power Systems Program Office and managed by Future Engineers through the NASA Tournament Lab.