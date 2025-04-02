Technology News
NASA Astronaut Zena Cardman Appointed to Lead SpaceX Crew-11 Mission to ISS

NASA assigns Zena Cardman as Crew-11 mission commander to ISS alongside Fincke Yui and Platonov

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 April 2025 23:06 IST
NASA Astronaut Zena Cardman Appointed to Lead SpaceX Crew-11 Mission to ISS

Photo Credit: NASA

SpaceX Crew-11: Cardman, Fincke, Yui, Platonov

Highlights
  • Zena Cardman named SpaceX Crew-11 mission commander
  • Crew-11 to fly to ISS after Crew-9 reshuffle
  • First spaceflight for Cardman and Platonov
NASA astronaut Zena Cardman has been appointed to lead the upcoming SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission is scheduled for launch in July. Cardman will take command of the four-member crew following her removal from a previous mission last year. She will be accompanied by Pilot Mike Fincke from NASA, Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov from the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Crew-11 will transport the team to the orbiting laboratory for an extended stay.

Crew Composition and Mission Details

According to an announcement by NASA officials, Cardman's appointment to Crew-11 comes after her removal from SpaceX's Crew-9 mission in August last year. That decision had been taken to accommodate NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams for their return to Earth following technical issues faced by Boeing's Starliner capsule. These issues included thruster problems and helium leaks during its test flight to the ISS. The Starliner spacecraft had been returned without crew in September after safety concerns were raised.

Astronaut Experience and Background

As per NASA's official statement, the Crew-11 mission will mark the first spaceflight experience for both Cardman and Platonov. Cardman had been selected by NASA in 2017. Platonov had been selected by Roscosmos in 2018. Mike Fincke, who will serve as the pilot, has already completed three space missions. He has spent a total of 382 days aboard the ISS during expeditions in 2004, 2008 and 2011. Kimiya Yui had served as a flight engineer during ISS Expeditions 44 and 45. He had remained aboard the station for 142 days from 2014 to 2015.

Changes Following Starliner Mission

According to reports, Cardman and astronaut Stephanie Wilson were removed from the Crew-9 assignment when NASA altered plans to facilitate the safe return of Starliner's crew. Wilson's reassignment has not been announced yet. Mike Fincke was earlier assigned to Boeing's Starliner-1 mission. The launch date for Starliner-1 remains uncertain due to unresolved issues from previous flights. The Crew-11 mission is now expected to provide NASA with continued crew presence on the ISS. It will support ongoing research and operations.

