Technology News
English Edition

NASA Plans Another Starliner Test Flight Amid Propulsion System Challenges

NASA is assessing another Starliner test flight to validate propulsion system fixes before routine ISS missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 March 2025 15:10 IST
NASA Plans Another Starliner Test Flight Amid Propulsion System Challenges

Photo Credit: NASA

Boeing's Starliner undocked from the ISS after its Crew Flight Test.

Highlights
  • NASA plans another Starliner test flight before crew missions
  • Propulsion system issues from Crew Flight Test being addressed
  • Boeing remains committed despite financial setbacks
Advertisement

NASA is considering another test flight for Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft before it is used for routine crew rotation missions to the International Space Station. The agency's commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, stated that modifications to the spacecraft are being assessed, particularly in the propulsion system, which faced issues during its Crew Flight Test mission. Reports says helium leaks and thruster failures were detected. It lead to changes that must be validated before the vehicle carries astronauts on scheduled missions. Boeing has reportedly been working on solutions, with engineers testing new seals and propulsion components to prevent further complications.

Challenges with Starliner's Propulsion System

According to reports, as per NASA, most of the anomalies from the Crew Flight Test have been addressed, though challenges remain with the propulsion system. The helium leaks and thruster failures encountered on the previous mission required astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to stay aboard the station longer than planned. Stich told reporters that the next flight will focus on verifying the improvements, ensuring that Starliner can safely transport crew members. He mentioned that even if an uncrewed test is conducted, all necessary systems will be in place to support human spaceflight.

Boeing's Commitment to the Starliner Program

In reports, Stich mentioned that despite significant financial losses, Boeing remains committed to the program. The company has taken charges amounting to over $2 billion since the project began. Boeing's new CEO Kelly Ortberg has reportedly reinforced the company's dedication, with extensive testing being carried out to improve reliability. NASA has not yet confirmed whether the first crew rotation mission will be assigned to Starliner or if SpaceX's Crew Dragon will continue until further tests are complete. The agency expects a decision to be made by the summer.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Boeing, Starliner, ISS, spaceflight, spacecraft, Crew Flight Test, propulsion system, crew missions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Black Hole Theory Challenges Singularity: What You Need to Know
Netflix Now Supports Streaming HDR10+ Content on AV1-Enabled TVs, Streaming Devices

Related Stories

NASA Plans Another Starliner Test Flight Amid Propulsion System Challenges
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Pro Review: Pro Value
#Latest Stories
  1. First Orbital Rocket Launch from European Soil Delayed Due to Winds
  2. NASA Plans Another Starliner Test Flight Amid Propulsion System Challenges
  3. M. Mathialagan’s Vijay LLB Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
  4. New Black Hole Theory Challenges Singularity: What You Need to Know
  5. Étoile OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Mr Housekeeping Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. AMoRE Experiment Sets New Benchmark in Neutrinoless Double Beta Decay Research
  9. Did Black Hole Radiation Shape the Universe?
  10. Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »