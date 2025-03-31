NASA Plans Another Starliner Test Flight Amid Propulsion System Challenges

NASA is considering another test flight for Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft before it is used for routine crew rotation missions to the International Space Station. The agency's commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, stated that modifications to the spacecraft are being assessed, particularly in the propulsion system, which faced issues during its Crew Flight Test mission. Reports says helium leaks and thruster failures were detected. It lead to changes that must be validated before the vehicle carries astronauts on scheduled missions. Boeing has reportedly been working on solutions, with engineers testing new seals and propulsion components to prevent further complications.

Challenges with Starliner's Propulsion System

According to reports, as per NASA, most of the anomalies from the Crew Flight Test have been addressed, though challenges remain with the propulsion system. The helium leaks and thruster failures encountered on the previous mission required astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to stay aboard the station longer than planned. Stich told reporters that the next flight will focus on verifying the improvements, ensuring that Starliner can safely transport crew members. He mentioned that even if an uncrewed test is conducted, all necessary systems will be in place to support human spaceflight.

Boeing's Commitment to the Starliner Program

In reports, Stich mentioned that despite significant financial losses, Boeing remains committed to the program. The company has taken charges amounting to over $2 billion since the project began. Boeing's new CEO Kelly Ortberg has reportedly reinforced the company's dedication, with extensive testing being carried out to improve reliability. NASA has not yet confirmed whether the first crew rotation mission will be assigned to Starliner or if SpaceX's Crew Dragon will continue until further tests are complete. The agency expects a decision to be made by the summer.