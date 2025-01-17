Technology News
NASA’s Hubble Observes Rare Blue Lurker Star with Unusual Evolution in M67 Cluster

Hubble uncovers the blue lurker star, offering rare insights into triple-star system evolution and stellar mergers

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 16:24 IST
NASA's Hubble Observes Rare Blue Lurker Star with Unusual Evolution in M67 Cluster

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

  • Rare blue lurker star found in the M67 open star cluster
  • Unusual rotation speed linked to stellar mergers in a triple system
  • Hubble detects white dwarf companion with high surface temperature
A rare stellar phenomenon, termed the “blue lurker,” has been observed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope within the open star cluster M67, located approximately 2,800 light-years away. This star, part of a unique triple-star system, has captivated researchers due to its unusual evolutionary history. Identified for its accelerated spin rate and distinct characteristics, the blue lurker stands out among other stars in the cluster. Its rapid rotation, taking just four days, contrasts starkly with the typical 30-day rotation period of Sun-like stars.

Unveiling the Evolution of the Blue Lurker

According to reports fron an official press release by NASA, the blue lurker's origins lie in a complex evolutionary process involving gravitational interactions within a triple-star system. Initially, two Sun-like stars formed a binary system while the blue lurker orbited at a distance. Roughly 500 million years ago, the binary stars merged, forming a more massive star. This giant star transferred material to the blue lurker, significantly increasing its rotation speed. Over time, the merged star evolved into a white dwarf, which the blue lurker now orbits.

Hubble's Observations and Findings

Using ultraviolet spectroscopy, the Hubble Telescope detected the white dwarf companion, which displays a high surface temperature of about 12760 Degree Celsius and a mass of 0.72 solar masses. These measurements align with the hypothesis of a stellar merger in the system. The blue lurker itself exhibits subtle traits that differentiate it from other stars, such as being slightly bluer and brighter due to the mass transfer process.

Scientific Implications and Future Research

Emily Leiner, a researcher at the Illinois Institute of Technology, has emphasised the significance of this discovery, noting its contribution to understanding triple-star system dynamics. Such systems, comprising about 10 percent of Sun-like stars, offer insights into stellar evolution and the creation of exotic end products. While models explaining these processes remain incomplete, this detailed case provides a rare opportunity for astronomers to refine their theories.

 

Further reading: Blue Lurker, NASA Hubble, M67 Cluster, Stellar Evolution, Triple-Star Systems, White Dwarf, Astronomy
