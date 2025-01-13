Technology News
English Edition

Lunar Occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025: A Rare Astronomical Event

A rare lunar occultation will make Mars disappear behind the Moon on Jan 13, 2025. Here’s how to watch it

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 13:00 IST
Lunar Occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025: A Rare Astronomical Event

Photo Credit: Pixabay/AdisResic

Full moon will obscure Mars for nearly four hours

Highlights
  • Witness Mars vanish behind the Moon on Jan 13, 2025, for 4 hours
  • Best viewing in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Western Africa
  • Next similar event won’t be visible in the US until 2042
Advertisement

A celestial event will unfold on January 13, 2025, when the full moon will obscure Mars for nearly four hours. This phenomenon, known as a lunar occultation, will coincide with Mars reaching opposition, where it aligns directly opposite the Sun as viewed from Earth. During this period, Mars will appear at its brightest and closest to Earth in 2025. Skywatchers across the United States, parts of Canada, Mexico, and regions of Western Africa will have the opportunity to witness this rare occurrence.

Event Details and Viewing Recommendations

According to reports, Mars will vanish behind the moon's edge at approximately 8:44 p.m. EST and reappear around 12:52 a.m. EST the following day. The event will be visible in most parts of the mainland United States, some areas of Canada, Mexico and Western Africa, though the exact timing may vary depending on your location. Those interested in observing are encouraged to choose spots with minimal light pollution and allow time for their eyes to adjust to the dark.

Optimal Equipment for Observing

The Red Planet, described by astronomers as glowing with a golden tint, can be seen with the naked eye during the event. For a closer and more detailed view, high-powered binoculars or telescopes are recommended. These tools may reveal Mars' red hues, its northern polar ice cap, and geological features like Valles Marineris, the solar system's largest canyon. This canyon spans approximately 3,000 kilometres in length and reaches depths three times greater than the Grand Canyon.

Significance and Future Occurrences

This is reported to be the only lunar occultation of Mars observable from the United States this year. Following this, a similar event will take place in February, visible from parts of Scandinavia, Russia, and Asia. After 2025, the next easily viewable occultation for U.S.-based observers will not occur until 2042. The rare alignment makes this event particularly significant for astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, lunar occultation, astronomy, stargazing, full moon, 2025, opposition, celestial event, NASA, skywatching, rare astronomical event
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ek Farzi Love Story Now Streaming on Amazon MX Player: Everything You Need to Know
Vivo X200 Ultra Design Spotted on Chinese Certification Site, Revealing Familiar Design

Related Stories

Lunar Occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025: A Rare Astronomical Event
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. JioFiber, AirFiber Users to Get YouTube Premium for Free With These Plans
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Is Live: Best Deals
  4. Apple's iPhone 17 Air Might Be Even Thinner Than Previously Expected
  5. Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
  6. Mars is going to disappear Jan 13, 2025 â a must-see event
#Latest Stories
  1. Lunar Occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025: A Rare Astronomical Event
  2. Gears of War, Hellblade 2 and More Xbox Games to Launch on PS5 in 2025: Report
  3. NASA's LEXI Mission Will Explore Earth’s Magnetic Shield from the Moon
  4. Japan's Wooden Satellite LignoSat Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Home Town OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Upcoming Telugu Web Series
  6. Sookshmadarshini Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Five Languages
  7. VLC Media Player Showcases AI-Powered Subtitle Generation, Translation Feature at CES 2025
  8. Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip Said to Launch in 2026; Lower-Cost Model in Development
  9. iPhone 17 Air Thickness Revealed in New Leak; Could Ditch Physical SIM Card Slot
  10. JioFiber, Jio AirFiber Subscribers Get Two-Year YouTube Premium Access on Select Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »