NASA and ISRO to Launch Joint-Mission NISAR Earth Monitoring Satellite on July 30

NASA and ISRO will launch the NISAR satellite on July 30 to monitor land, ice, and hazards using dual-frequency radar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 July 2025 13:29 IST
NASA and ISRO to Launch Joint-Mission NISAR Earth Monitoring Satellite on July 30

Photo Credit: ISRO

NASA & ISRO to Launch Joint NISAR Earth Observation Satellite on July 30 for Global Environmental

Highlights
  • NISAR to scan land and ice every 12 days using dual radar
  • Launch set for July 30 from India’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre
  • First Earth satellite with both L-band and S-band radar systems
The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, a joint Earth science mission, is now set for launch from India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The pickup-truck-sized spacecraft was encapsulated in the nose cone of an Indian Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and is scheduled to lift off on Wednesday, July 30 at 8:10 a.m. EDT (5:40 p.m. IST). Once in orbit, its dual-frequency radars will circle Earth 14 times a day, scanning nearly all of the planet's land and ice surfaces every 12 days. It will provide data to help scientists monitor soil moisture and vegetation, and better assess hazards like landslides and floods.

International Collaboration and Launch Readiness

According to the official website, NISAR reflects a significant NASA–ISRO partnership. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) built the long-wavelength L-band radar, and India's Space Applications Centre built the shorter-wavelength S-band radar. This dual-frequency design makes NISAR the first Earth satellite to carry two radar systems, underscoring the mission's unique collaboration.

The spacecraft is now integrated into its launch vehicle at India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. On July 28 NASA announced NISAR had been encapsulated in the payload fairing of an ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle on the pad. The GSLV is scheduled to lift off at 8:10 a.m. EDT (5:40 p.m. IST) on Wednesday, July 30.

Advanced Dual-Frequency Radar

NISAR carries a novel dual-frequency radar system. The satellite's instruments operate at L-band (25 cm) and S-band (10 cm) wavelengths. The longer L-band waves can penetrate forests and soil to sense moisture and land motion, while the shorter S-band waves pick up fine surface details like vegetation moisture and roughness. This combination lets NISAR detect both large-scale and fine-scale changes.

From orbit, NISAR will circle Earth 14 times per day, scanning nearly all land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days. Its data will track changes like the advance or retreat of polar ice sheets and slow ground shifts from earthquakes, and will also aid agriculture and disaster planning by helping monitor crops and prepare for floods and hurricanes.

 

Comments

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Could Be First Redmi Phone to Offer Satellite Communication

