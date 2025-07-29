Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to launch as the successor to the Note 14 Pro+ 5G with improved features. A new leak suggests that the upcoming top-of-the-line Redmi Note smartphone will offer satellite connectivity, making it the first Redmi-branded phone to feature this technology. The feature is typically reserved for higher-end or flagship devices. Meanwhile, previous reports have hinted at the phone's camera, display, and battery specifications. The launch timeline of the rumoured Note 15 Pro+ has not yet been revealed.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ to Support Satellite Communication

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ with the model number 25104RADAC was spotted on China's MIIT website, according to a Weibo post by tipster WhyLab. The listing suggests that the upcoming smartphone will support Beidou's short message satellite communication system. If true, it will make the Note 15 Pro+ the first Redmi-branded phone to support this connectivity feature.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will feature a "bunch of high-end" specifications. It is tipped to come with a popular design as well.

Notably, a recent leak suggested that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will sport a 1.5K quad-curved display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s series chipset. The handset will likely be backed by a 7,000mAh battery and offer a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness, an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build, and a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom at the back. The phone features a 20-megapixel sensor at the front.

