Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISRO NASA Collaboration Marks a New Era in Earth Observation as GSLV F16 Launches NISAR Satellite

ISRO-NASA Collaboration Marks a New Era in Earth Observation as GSLV-F16 Launches NISAR Satellite

ISRO-NASA's NISAR satellite launched by GSLV-F16 to track Earth’s changes, aid disaster response, and enhance farm productivity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 July 2025 14:53 IST
ISRO-NASA Collaboration Marks a New Era in Earth Observation as GSLV-F16 Launches NISAR Satellite

Photo Credit: NASA/ISRO

GSLV-F16 launches NISAR satellite from Sriharikota on July 30, 2025

Highlights
  • GSLV-F16 launches NISAR, ISRO-NASA’s Earth-watching satellite
  • NISAR to monitor disasters, agriculture, and Earth’s surface changes
  • Successful lift-off brings relief to ISRO after recent mission glitches
Advertisement

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA launched the NISAR satellite aboard the GSLV-F16 went on July 30, 2025, at 5:40 p.m. After 18 minutes later it injected its satellite into the orbit of the Sun. It has successfully and accurately injected the NISAR satellite, which weighs 2,392 kg, into its intended orbit, as said by V. Narayanan, the chairman of ISRO. This satellite has a life of five years and is the first satellite which has been developed by ISRO in collaboration with NASA.

According to the Deputy Associate Administrator at NASA, NISAR will provide decision makers with the tools for monitoring the critical infrastructure, which responds faster and is smart enough to predict natural disasters such as floods, landslides and earthquakes, and also map farm land to enhance the output of the crops and further.

NISAR's Applications

NISAR is going to scan the Earth and offer all-weather, night and day data at an interval of 12 hours and allow a wide range of applications. It can even detect minute changes on the Earth's surface, including ice sheet movement, ground deformation and vegetation. Furthermore, it consists of ship detection, sea ice classification, shoreline monitoring, changes in soil moisture, mapping of water resources surface, disaster response and storm characterisation.

NASA reported that the spacecraft provides signals for mission controllers for the NASA-ISRO NISAR mission. NISAR is going to observe Earth at a swath of 242 km and a high resolution with the help of SweepSAR technology for the first time.

The launch phase of the GLSV-F16 rocket was accomplished on July 30, 2025, and at the time of the deployment phase, a 12-meter reflector antenna will deploy in orbit, which will be at nine meters from the satellite by the complex multistage deployable boom. This process will start on the 10th day after the launch. Further, the commissioning phase will be followed, which is going to be 90 days.

Relief to ISRO

It is really a kind of relief to launch the satellite successfully by ISRO in collaboration with NASA, as the previous launch on May 18, 2025, wasn't accomplished because of a glitch. Prior to this, the NVS-02 satellite also suffered a setback on January 29, 2025.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISRO, NASA, NISAR, Earth, Science, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches From OnePlus, Samsung, Noise, Amazfit, and More

Related Stories

ISRO-NASA Collaboration Marks a New Era in Earth Observation as GSLV-F16 Launches NISAR Satellite
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  2. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and More
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Realme Phones Revealed
  6. Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals Today
  8. OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Check Discounts on OnePlus 13, Nord 5 Series
  9. Vivo T4R 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shares Superintelligence Vision, Says AI Marks ‘New Era of Personal Empowerment’
  2. ISRO-NASA Collaboration Marks a New Era in Earth Observation as GSLV-F16 Launches NISAR Satellite
  3. Google India Proposes Allowing All Real-Money Games on Play Store That Claim ‘Game of Skill’ Status
  4. Insta360 Go Ultra Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch; May Offer 4K 60FPS Video Recording
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications, Features
  6. Huawei Mate XTs Tipped to Launch in September; Price Leaked Online
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony IMX882 Rear Camera
  8. Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta for Phone 3 Begins: Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply
  9. Google to Release Age Assurance Tool to Detect Minor Users Pretending to be Adults
  10. iPhone 17 Lineup Could See Price Hikes Across the Board, Except for Standard Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »