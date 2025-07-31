Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA launched the NISAR satellite aboard the GSLV-F16 went on July 30, 2025, at 5:40 p.m. After 18 minutes later it injected its satellite into the orbit of the Sun. It has successfully and accurately injected the NISAR satellite, which weighs 2,392 kg, into its intended orbit, as said by V. Narayanan, the chairman of ISRO. This satellite has a life of five years and is the first satellite which has been developed by ISRO in collaboration with NASA.

According to the Deputy Associate Administrator at NASA, NISAR will provide decision makers with the tools for monitoring the critical infrastructure, which responds faster and is smart enough to predict natural disasters such as floods, landslides and earthquakes, and also map farm land to enhance the output of the crops and further.

NISAR's Applications

NISAR is going to scan the Earth and offer all-weather, night and day data at an interval of 12 hours and allow a wide range of applications. It can even detect minute changes on the Earth's surface, including ice sheet movement, ground deformation and vegetation. Furthermore, it consists of ship detection, sea ice classification, shoreline monitoring, changes in soil moisture, mapping of water resources surface, disaster response and storm characterisation.

NASA reported that the spacecraft provides signals for mission controllers for the NASA-ISRO NISAR mission. NISAR is going to observe Earth at a swath of 242 km and a high resolution with the help of SweepSAR technology for the first time.

The launch phase of the GLSV-F16 rocket was accomplished on July 30, 2025, and at the time of the deployment phase, a 12-meter reflector antenna will deploy in orbit, which will be at nine meters from the satellite by the complex multistage deployable boom. This process will start on the 10th day after the launch. Further, the commissioning phase will be followed, which is going to be 90 days.

Relief to ISRO

It is really a kind of relief to launch the satellite successfully by ISRO in collaboration with NASA, as the previous launch on May 18, 2025, wasn't accomplished because of a glitch. Prior to this, the NVS-02 satellite also suffered a setback on January 29, 2025.