NASA Introduces Beta Site; On-Demand Streaming Service, App Update Coming Soon

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has introduce an on-demand streaming platform, name NASA+. The website will be ad-free, no-cost, family-friendly service. Moreover, the US space agency is also revamping its science websites. For now, it is a beta website that can be accessed the preview of the beta website. NASA has invited public to explore the website and also submit feedbacks at beta.nasa.gov. Based on these feedbacks, NASA will continue to update and improve the beta site on a rolling-basis.

The US-based space agency NASA is introducing changes to its main websites for ease of the viewers. As the press release mentions, the websites will include all information on "agency's missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates, and more." Both nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites will continue to update and improve based on the feedback received by the users.

Apart from this, NASA is also planning to launch a new streaming platform, NASA+ later this year. This will come in addition to an upgrade to the NASA app. The streaming platform will be free of ads and without cost, providing access to agency's Emmy Award-winning live coverage. It will also get a few new series launching with the streaming service.

The streaming service NASA+ will be available on most major platforms. It can be accessed on the NASA App, which is available to download on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices. NASA+ will be also be a part of streaming media giants such as, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. It will also be available on the web across desktop and mobile devices.

The US-based space agency is also planning several other revamps to integrate the upcoming websites with the in-house multimedia libraries. Though NASA has not announce the date for the launch of NASA+ streaming service, it has already rolled out the beta website for the users.

