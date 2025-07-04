Technology News
  Russia Launches Progress 92 Cargo Freighter with 3 Tons of Supplies to the ISS Successfully

Russia Launches Progress 92 Cargo Freighter with 3 Tons of Supplies to the ISS Successfully

Progress 92, launched by Soyuz rocket, is en route to dock with the ISS carrying 3 tons of supplies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 July 2025 22:15 IST
Russia Launches Progress 92 Cargo Freighter with 3 Tons of Supplies to the ISS Successfully

Photo Credit: NASA/Roscosmos

Soyuz rocket launches Progress 92 with supplies for the International Space Station

Highlights
  • Progress 92 lifts off from Baikonur with 3 tons of cargo for the ISS crew
  • Robotic Progress 92 to dock with the Poisk module at ISS on the evening o
  • NASA+ will provide live coverage of Progress 92 docking on July 5
A Russian space freighter has launched toward the International Space Station with more than 5,000 pounds of fuel, water, oxygen, and crew supplies, clearing the way for the first astronauts to launch from Kazakhstan. The Progress 91 cargo craft will dock to get back to the port recently vacated by the Progress 90 craft on July 1. Progress 92 is one of a line of Progress spacecraft for Russia, which deploys the cargo craft to the ISS along with two U.S. commercial cargo vehicles, Cygnus and Dragon. The six-month mission will end with a controlled reentry into the atmosphere, so no new space junk is left up there.

Progress 92 to Replace Progress 90 at ISS as Russia Continues Steady Cargo Support from Soyuz Fleet

As per a mission brief from Roscosmos and updates from NASA, Progress 92 will attach to the Poisk module, taking the spot vacated by Progress 90, which undocked on July 1 after spending about seven months at the station. Progress 90 is expected to burn up in Earth's atmosphere shortly. Progress 91, another Russian freighter launched in February, remains docked at the Zvezda service module. The steady stream of routine liftoffs keeps the space station well provisioned to last for the long haul.

The Russia's Progress spacecraft family is crucial to keeping the ISS orbiting the Earth along with two commercial cargo vehicles from the U.S. — Northrup Grumman's Cygnus and SpaceX's Dragon. Unlike their single-use intended purpose for Progress and Cygnus, Dragon can return scientific materials and experimental results down to Earth, as well as itself being reusable.

The spacecraft will return to Earth after its six-month mission is complete, burning up in re-entry. This intended destruction also guarantees that there will be no debris in orbit.

NASA announced the successful launch a little after 3:50 p.m. EDT on July 3. Space.com wrote about the spacecraft's uneventful ascent, further validating the trustworthiness of Russia's venerable Soyuz-based cargo service for the sake of orbiting science and cooperation.

 

Further reading: Progress 92, ISS resupply, Soyuz launch, Roscosmos, cargo spacecraft, NASA, Progress 90, SpaceX Dragon, Cygnus, ISS
Mivi AI Buds TWS Earphones Launched in India With In-Built AI Assistant
Russia Launches Progress 92 Cargo Freighter with 3 Tons of Supplies to the ISS Successfully
