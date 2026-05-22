Mysterious Stacked Rocks Spotted by NASA Perseverance Rover on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover still manages to surprise us. On May 13, 2026, Sol 1,859 of its mission, it snapped a very eye-catching photo of what looks like three rocks placed one over the other, stacked neatly as if arranged, and then sitting by themselves out in the middle of Mars dusty, reddish ground. The picture seems almost too tidy to be mere chance, so people quickly started wondering. Are those really three separate rocks, or could it be some other arrangement entirely?

Wind, Water, and Time: The Science Behind the Stack

According to Space.com, the scientific community thinks that what they are observing is probably a single rock that got broken up into layers due to either wind action or flowing water action. Although Mars looks barren and quiet at the present time, there have been some amazing revelations about the geological activity on the planet. According to NASA's observation through the eyes of its Curiosity rover, the wind is the predominant element shaping the geological processes on Mars. It has been noted that parts of Mars used to have a wet climate with rainfall like in a rainforest.

A Growing Gallery of Martian Oddities

This is not an isolated example either; during its five years on Mars, the Perseverance Rover came across many strange things like the leopard-spotted rocks, tangled strings, and popcorn-looking structures, which were initially mysterious but finally explained via geological theories. There were even conspiracies started by NASA's Viking mission back in 1976 that captured what looked like a face formed by rocks. The real explanations have always been more intriguing than conspiracy theories.