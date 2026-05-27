Lava Bold N2 was launched in India earlier this year, on February 17. The Noida-based smartphone maker's Bold N2 lineup currently includes three smartphones, including the Lava Bold N2 Lite and Bold N2 Pro, along with the standard model. Now, the Indian tech firm has announced that it will launch another smartphone as part of the series, dubbed Lava Bold N2 5G. Apart from this, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone is now live in the country, revealing its design. The phone appears to be similar to its 4G counterpart. It is shown to feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped deco.

Lava Bold N2 5G Set to Launch in India on June 3

The smartphone maker has announced that the Lava Bold N2 5G will be launched in India on June 3 at 12 pm IST. A dedicated microsite for the phone is currently live on Amazon, confirming that the soon-to-be-unveiled handset will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce platform. The phone will be offered in at least a blue colourway. Moreover, the microsite reveals that the Lava Bold N2 5G will ship with Android 16.

Lava Bold N2 5G will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

In terms of the design, the Lava Bold N2 5G is shown to sport a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module, which will be placed in the top-left corner of the panel. Moreover, the phone appears with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 13-megapixel main shooter, and an LED flash, with the 5G branding placed next to it. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone. The Lava Bold N2 5G will also sport a flat frame.

To recap, the Lava Bold N2 4G was launched in India on February 17 at a starting price of Rs. 7,499 for the variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display, offering up to 90Hz of refresh rate. It ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. A Unisoc SC9863A chipset powers the Lava Bold N2, paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, the Lava Bold N2 4G carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 13-megapixel primary shooter, paired with an unspecified camera. It also boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

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