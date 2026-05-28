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Best Smartphones for Content Creators and Vloggers: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Vivo X300 Ultra, More

iPhone 17 Pro Max has a triple rear camera unit, comprising three 48-megapixel cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 May 2026 07:00 IST
Best Smartphones for Content Creators and Vloggers: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Vivo X300 Ultra, More

Vivo X300 Ultra has a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary camera

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Highlights
  • Here are few best smartphones for content creation and vlogging
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • Vivo X300 Ultra launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999
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Content creation and vlogging have evolved into mainstream hobbies in recent years. Many have accepted it as a full-time job, and millions are creating content on a day-to-day basis for platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. There are many options in the market for users who are looking to pick a smartphone for vlogging and content creation. Many offer decent video quality, advanced stabilisation, and dependable low-light performance. Typically, Apple's top-end iPhone Pro Max and Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra models are considered the best models for photography and videography. But in recent years, Chinese brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have also stepped up their game by launching smartphones with versatile camera setups.

Here, we have picked some of the best smartphones for content creation and vlogging across different price segments available in India

Iphone 17 Pro Max Discussion
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iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the best phones available in the market for mobile videography. It offers good video stabilisation and has a cinematic mode. App optimisation is also another factor. You get a triple rear camera unit in this model comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4X optical zoom. On the front, there is an 18-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus.

iphone 17 pro max review back panel

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED LTPO display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The display offers Ceramic Shield technology. The handset offers Apple Intelligence features and runs on an A19 Pro chip. You can buy this phone in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options.

The exact battery capacity of iPhone 17 Pro Max has not been revealed yet, but it is advertised to offer up to 37 hours of video playback or 33 hours of streaming time on a single charge. This phone supports up to 40W fast charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB model. The top-end model with 2TB storage costs Rs. 2,29,900. It is offered in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange and Silver shades.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is known for its long-range zoom abilities and low-light shooting abilities. This model offers a custom display feature called Privacy Display as well. It flaunts a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It features a 12-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera.

This flagship runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. It is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the Galaxy chipset with support for Galaxy AI features. These features help in video and photo editing. You can get this model in 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is sold for Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models cost Rs. 1,59,999 and Rs. 1,89,999, respectively. It is offered in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours. 

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra, which came with Zeiss-tuned cameras, is another strong choice for creators focused on photography and videos. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, it includes a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

vivo x300 ultra fi6

The company is offering a Photographer Kit alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra, including a 400mm equivalent Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2.

The Vivo X300 Ultr boasts a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It carries a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It comes in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options. The Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra (400mm equivalent) is offered for Rs. 27,999, and the Vivo Imaging Grip Kit for Rs. 11,999.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is another great pick for quick social content and AI-powered editing features. Rear cameras are the key highlight of this phone, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it flaunts a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

oppo find x9 pro design overall gadgets 360

The Oppo Find X9 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset alongside 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. For long shooting sections, the phone features a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The battery supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India

Oppo Find X9 Pro is sold for Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage option. It is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is another camera-focused flagship that promises reliable cameras for Instagram, YouTube and TikTok creators. It has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter with a 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor. The camera setup also includes a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 1/2.75-inch Samsung JN5 sensor. There is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera unit can record videos at 8K/30 fps.

xiaomi 17 ultra review8

It ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and has a 6.9-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset alongside 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

Xiaomi 17 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999 in India for the single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It is offered in Black and White SHADES.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

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