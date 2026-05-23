NASA Just Released One of the Most Detailed Maps of the Night Sky Ever

The skies at night have received their most complete representation ever through the eyes of NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). This amazing image is a compilation of images taken over eight years of continuous observation. The representation includes 96 sectors taken from April 2018 through September 2025, where there are over 6,000 colourful dots indicating the presence of either known or potential planets revolving around different stars.

Watching Stars Blink

According to NASA, TESS detects exoplanets via the transit method — it monitors the brightness of thousands of stars at once, detecting the minuscule dips in starlight that occur when an orbiting planet passes across a stellar face. Four wide-field cameras survey each sector of sky for roughly a month before the spacecraft moves on. This patient, systematic sweep of the heavens has generated an enormous catalogue of planetary systems and has incidentally revealed much else besides: near-Earth asteroids, streams of young stars, and dramatic activity at the hearts of distant galaxies.

Nearly 6,000 Worlds and Counting

By September 2025, TESS had confirmed 679 exoplanets, and it also flagged 5,165 candidates still needing verification by follow-up observatories or, you know, careful rechecks. The range is pretty wide, from worlds that are smaller than Mercury to gas giants that are essentially Jupiter's bigger, meaner cousins, and even to planets sitting in the habitable zone where liquid water might, in principle, hang around on a surface. In 2026, the data from TESS had already brought up a system with a companion orbit that's tilted in an oddly extreme way, plus signs that two planets went through something like a violent collision. And now, as machine-learning methods are being used across the expanding archive, researchers expect the number of discoveries to keep rising.